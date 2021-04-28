10.22 cases of COVID-19 reported in 24 hours in Telangana





Hyderabad: Covid-19 is traversing Telangana and its people. Despite the “do not worry” and “do not be afraid” of the homilies of the state health department and various ministers, speaking in their respective districts and trying sporadically to allay fears among people about the disease and about it decreased its impact, the only thing that seems to be flying high on Telangana is the Coronavirus. Evidence of how the virus has now gained control over the population it is infecting at a rapid rate came back on Monday. The death toll the virus is beating in the state became louder Monday in Telangana state with the health department reporting its ‘official’ number that 52 people died from Covid-19, the state’s highest death toll alone from this disease. New cases also rose on Monday, taking a big step. Telangana registered a new burden of 10,122 cases on Monday, in its already crackling and groaning healthcare system. Making Monday’s figures scary in many ways was the leap that cases took within a 24-hour issue. On Sunday, the health department reported 6,551 cases. The increase in overnight cases was a whopping 3,571, more than half the cases reported Sunday, bringing Monday’s total to an all-time high of 10,122 in the state. Amid the bleak scenario, there was also a glimmer of hope. The health department said up to 6,446 people were considered to have recovered from Covid-19 in the state on Monday. While total cases so far in Telangana stood at 4,11,905, total deaths rose to 2,094. Of the total cases, up to 3,40,590 have been cured of the disease in the state so far, the department said. Meanwhile, new cases are growing at a frenetic pace across the state. While the city of Hyderabad and the rest of the GHMC area with 1,440 new cases reported the highest number for Monday, Medchal-Malkajgiri hit 700 cases per day territory reporting 751 new infections. Two other counties, Warangal Urban and Ranga Reddy reported 653, and 621 cases, respectively. Three districts, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Khammam reported 498, 469 and 424 cases respectively, while most other districts reported cases between 100 and 400 on Monday. Only the districts of Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad, Mulugu and Narayanpet reported double-digit cases. …

