Imam is the new PNM senator | Local News

As the Franklin Khans seat was declared vacant, the new PNM senator, Imam Sheraz Ali took his oath of office at yesterday’s Senate session.

Moments after taking the oath, Aliwho is married and the father of six things, I am honored to have been given the opportunity to serve our nation and bring to Parliament the views of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, so that we can progress together as a unified society.

I would like to thank the Prime Minister in particular for the confidence shown in my ability to serve the nation in this capacity.

Welcoming the new senator, the Head of Government Business in the Senate, Clarence Rambharat, stated: Senator Ali is currently a board member at the Cocoa Development Company. He is a farmer by profession, and I have known him since we attended UWI at the same time.

The appointment of Senator Alis is an extraordinary asset to the Senate and the agriculture sector.

Former Energy Minister Khan died at his Maraval home on April 17.

Ali, who has been the leader of the Nur-e-Islam mosque in El Socorro since 2001, has made statements in the past that were supportive of the government.

In February 2018 he told reporters that the Muslim community was pleased that the Government and the Police Service were following the proper process in arresting and detaining 13 men held in connection with the threat to disrupt Carnival activities.

Ali said at the time there was general concern about the detainees and that questions were being raised about due process, but the Muslim Roundtable received assurances from the Attorney General that everything was being done in accordance with the law.

Asked if the Muslim community felt victimized by the powers that be, Ali said no.

We do not think there is any sense of Islamophobia from government authorities or police authorities, he said.

He said there were more concerns about how the average non-Muslim citizen felt about the group.

Ali spoke out against terrorism at a conference in November 2019 stating that Muslim leaders need to do more to lead their followers and remove them from joining terrorist organizations.

The conference, which brought together various stakeholders, discussed the topic of Prioritizing Caribbean Security in the 21st Century: Preventing and Combating Violent Extremism and Terrorism.

An PNM announcement yesterday said Ali is fluent in Arabic, is a graduate of the University of the West Indies and holds a BSc in Agriculture, a BSc in Arabic and Islamic Studies and a Master in Food Science and Technology.

He is enrolled on the UWI campus, St Augustine, where he is reading for a PhD in Agricultural Expansion. He is an alumnus of Iere High School, Siparia; San Fernando Presentation College; and San Fernando High School.

He is the Director-Halal Certification Section of Darul Uloom T&T Ltd.

His other professional portfolios include:

Director, Caroni Green Ltd (2013 to 2015)

Former Director of the Cooperative Community of the Muslim Credit Union Ltd.

Director, Darul Aman Orphanage (1995 to date).

Owner / manager, Deli Delights Nutritionists.

Former Director, National School Nutrition Services Ltd.

Chairman, Troubled Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago.

Founder, Islamic Relief, Training and Education Foundation.

Certified Mediator, accredited by the Intervention Council in Trinidad and Tobago.

Alis’s appointment drew negative comments from former senator Nafeesa Mohammed, the aunt of Tariq Mohammed (one of 13 arrested in the credible threat to disrupt Carnival activities) in February 2018.

Mohammed posted a picture of himself in the Senate yesterday on social media and stated: I really do not know what to say! When you live in the El Socorro community, then you will understand.