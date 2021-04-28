Stable fuel affects TEX | tidings

Connect with us

Telluride Regional Airport (TEX) has become the first Colorado fixed-line operator (FBO) to offer its customers sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

Airport manager Kenny Maenpa said the move was three years in the process.

We were pleased to be able to offer this and are particularly proud to be the first in the state, Maenpa said. We have been following the technology for this for some time.

Maenpa explained that SAF deliveries began with a successful test in late February that paved the way for the airport to continuously refuel its aviation customers.

Sustainable aviation fuels at TEX are produced using renewable waste sources and waste materials such as used cooking oil.

Maenpa noted the figures from Neste, which produces fuel, that every 7,600 gallon fuel load represents a 22-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions over its life cycle, equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 28.7 hectares. American forests every year.

Our focus has been on introducing SAF into our branded fuel coming to the airport to reduce our carbon emissions and do our part to address global climate change, he said. Its common meaning.

Maenpa added, Indeed, we are echoing what the community has an interest in. I think this really gives the identity of Telluride and San Miguel County in striving to be good managers of our natural environment.

A news release announcing the move noted that the fuel meets international standards for safety and suitability and is a declining fuel, meaning it is mixed with conventional aviation fuel.

The result is a fully interchangeable replacement for conventional aircraft fuel that does not require adaptation of the aircraft engine or airport infrastructure.

It is not necessary to make any changes to the existing aircraft fuel infrastructure, Maenpa explained. For example, there is no need to seize SAF in separate storage tanks. This is fully incorporated into our existing configuration here, and there are zero issues regarding how we distribute fuel with our mobile trucks.

Climate scientist, Dr. Adam Chambers, who is a volunteer for the Pinhead Institute, said the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel was a positive development.

I’m impressed with the leadership role Kenny and the airport board have taken on, the Chambers said. Climate change is a global threat, but solutions start locally. TEX understands this and is meeting the challenge of decarbonizing aviation transport by investing in fuels that help reduce their carbon footprint while taking care of safety.

Rooms added, Take a minute to think about the amount of fuel they are buying and how TEX is influencing the market with their buying preferences. Like ripples in a pond, our little steps can be amplified when others take small steps.

He noted that residents of San Miguel County have a carbon footprint about twice as large as the national carbon footprint, in part because energy consumption in the area in relation to transportation is high.

We can implement energy efficiency practices, invest in more sustainable energy sources, such as mixed fuel and renewable electricity, and consume less, the Chambers said. It is inspiring to see the airport becoming part of the climate solution.

People at TEX have an extra reason for champagne to explode this month. Industry-leading Aviation International News named Telluride Airport one of the best FBOs in the Rocky Mountain region in its 2021 study.

We are very proud of that, Maenpa said of the assessment. We have a small, dedicated group of staff here and an airport board that has consistently emphasized quality customer service. I feel like this is a reward for our staff offering that desire for excellent services and I think it meets the standard of a world class resort like Telluride.

San Miguel County Commissioner Chris Holstrom, a board member of the Telluride Regional Airport Authority, said she was pleased with both the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel and the price.

It’s an important and exciting opportunity for the aviation community to enjoy Telluride participating in a small amount of greenhouse gas reductions on business as usual, Holstrom noted. And everywhere for Kenny and the airport staff to reach the International Aviation News list as a top FBO in the Rocky Mountain region. They have worked very, very strategically to improve all sorts of aspects of airport operations and that shows. The listing shows that others have also noticed.

Holstrom added, As a board member, I have brought important environmental issues to the county in our meetings. I have been very pleased that the board and management are understanding and supportive. SAF is an aspect of this and is highly valued. I know Kenny is always looking for ways to improve airport operations while addressing energy sustainability and efficiency.

