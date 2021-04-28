Wildlife conservationist Rory Young and two reporters killed in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso Two Spanish journalists and the Irish director of a wildlife foundation were killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday, the Spanish government and officials in the African country said on Tuesday.

The two journalists were working with the wildlife campaign on a documentary about obscene hunters in a national park on the border with Benin when they were attacked by gunmen, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzlez Laya told a news conference on Tuesday. press in Madrid.

The Spanish journalists were David Beriin, 44, and Roberto Fraile, 47, both from northern Spain, members of Reporters Without Borders, representing the families of the two reporters, said.

Beriin was conducting early research on a documentary project on how Burkina Faso authorities are tackling poaching, also focusing on communities of people living in the park, according to media content producer Movistar Plus.

The company identified the Irish victim as Rory Young, director of the Chengeta Wildlife Foundation. Young was the subject of a News News profile on PBS in July 2020, detailing his wildlife conservation efforts.

At the time of the attack, the three men were traveling on an illegal anti-hunting patrol with about 40 people, Gonzlez Laya said.

“It is a dangerous area where terrorists, bandits and jihadists usually operate,” the minister said.

The Irish government said it was “aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground”.

An audio message heard from the Associated Press claiming to be from the jihadist group known as JNIM that is linked to al-Qaeda that claimed responsibility for the attack. “We killed three white people. We also took two vehicles with weapons, and 12 motorcycles, ”said the census.

Burkina Faso’s special wildlife military unit was ambushed Monday morning while traveling with foreigners, 15 kilometers (9 miles) from their base in the eastern city of Natiabon, Yendifimba Jean-Claude Louari, the mayor of Fada N’gourma, the main town in the east, told the AP.

“This attack is of considerable importance because it demonstrates the ability (jihadists) to carry out a strategic and deadly attack against an important convoy heavily guarded by Burkinabe security forces and guards,” said Flore Berger, a researcher in the Sahel, area. wide south of the Sahara Desert that stretches across West and Central Africa.

Two soldiers wounded in the attack and evacuated to a military hospital in the capital, Ouagadougou, told the AP that they were attacked by jihadists who outnumbered their patrol. One soldier was shot in the leg and the other in the arm, causing him to be amputated. They insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press. When the jihadists attacked, the soldiers tried to form a protective shield around the aliens, but as soon as they stopped shooting they realized they were gone, he said.

“It simply came to our notice then. It is like leaving home with 10 people, going to work and then returning with eight people. What do you say to the families of those two people? Said one of the soldiers.

After a life dedicated to producing harsh journalistic reports on armed conflicts, violent groups and traffickers that took Berin around the world, the experienced journalist and his wife were running a production house based in Madrid responsible for visual harassment. of information programs for some of Spain’s leading video platforms.

Fraile, the father of two, had covered up several conflicts as an independent cameraman, including the decade-long war in Syria. In 2012, he survived an attack in the Syrian city of Aleppo in which he was wounded by shrapnel in the pelvis.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez sent condolences to the relatives and friends of the journalists in a tweet: “Our appreciation for those who, like them, carry out bold and essential journalism from conflict zones on a daily basis,” he wrote.

The foreigners had been traveling with the guards for about a week, the soldiers said. The guards were completing their first mission in Arly National Park after completing a six-month training program against poaching, he said.

Burkina Faso has been attacked by al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked jihadist attacks that have killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million people. The east is one of the hardest hit parts of the country, and while it is unclear which group operates where the attack took place, conflict analysts say the area is known to be under jihadist control and that groups are involved in kidnappings as a way to fund operations. tire.

“Foreign nationals are a preferred target to be used as bargaining chunks in exchange for reward,” said Heni Nsaibia, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Since the early 2000s militant groups have developed a kidnapping industry in the Sahel, five foreign hostages are still missing, including two taken from Burkina Faso, he said.

Alfonso Armada, president of Reporters Without Borders in Spain, said it was “unfortunate” that reporters “lost their lives working in the field, muddying their shoes in pursuit of true journalism”.

“The image of journalists around the world is deteriorating. “Many consider us enemies of the people and good information is needed more than ever in all countries,” said Armada.