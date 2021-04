‘Operation Daylight’ hits international ring of theft targeting Asian-Americans in Colorado and Wyoming

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) Investigators have busted an internationally linked theft network. The four suspects are accused of targeting Asian business owners across Colorado and Wyoming. Operation Daylight was a two-year investigation that began in Fort Collins with reports of five burglaries that all matched the same pattern. They happened in the middle of the day and the homeowners were all of Asian descent who owned small businesses like restaurants or salons. Residents were not home when the outages occurred. At the six-month mark in July 2019, our total losses were between $ 1.3 to $ 1.4 million in cash and jewelry stolen from these families ’homes, said Detective David Lindsay of the Fort Collins Police Department. Detectives believe these incidents may involve at least 20 similar thefts in Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, Greeley and Castle Rock. Clear Creek County MPs shot at 2 suspects who pulled out guns after the alleged theft; 1 suspect killed

These were not just random thefts we were joining. These were calculated, organized efforts to track a specific population and specific things within that home, Lindsay said. The thieves just did not get items, they also stole a sense of security. Every victim family I have talked to has a sense of violation, violation of their privacy, their home being forcibly broken, during the day, Lindsay said. The suspects were identified as: Santiago Hoyos Gaviria from Miami (DOB 05/08/96)

Yenny Zoraya Rodas-Florez in Miami (DOB 10/08/90)

Jhon Eder Florez-Molina from Miami (DOB 13/12/92)

Carlos Geovanny Florez-Molina from Miami (DOB 02/14/87) Jhon Florez-Molina remains a fugitive and is believed to be avoiding arrest in Colombia, South America. The suspects are charged with: Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) Model Fraud and Participation in an Enterprise (Class 2 Crime)

COCCA plot (class 2 crime)

24 charges of second-degree theft in an apartment (class 3 crime)

20 charges of theft and / or criminal misconduct (different classifications) “Today’s announcement highlights the rise of crimes against Asian Americans. We in Colorado will not tolerate it. Those who commit crimes against an individual or community because of their ethnic or cultural affiliation must be held accountable. I’m proud of our cooperation with the Fort Collins Police Service and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in prosecuting 26 Asian business owners and their families who were the target of the criminal ring of burglary we discovered, said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.



