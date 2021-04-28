The local death in custody at Cessnock the seventh across Australia since March

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian says he is deeply concerned after a local died at Cessnock Correctional Center yesterday the seventh in Australian prisons since March.

A spokeswoman for NSW Correctional Services said the 37-year-old man was found disrespectful in his cell around 10am yesterday. He was pronounced dead an hour later.

Correctional Services NSW and NSW police are investigating the incident, the spokeswoman said.

All deaths in custody are subject to a coronary investigation.

Four of the bourgeois deaths in custody since March 2 have been in NSW prisons.

Mr Berejiklian said she did not know the circumstances of her husband’s death.

But can I say an issue that worries me deeply, she said.

Unfortunately, many people of indigenous heritage are behind bars and should not be.

These are issues that need to be addressed and require more than one answer for me to be able to provide. [that] comprehensively, but can I say something I feel very strongly about and something I think we need to address.

A family spokesman said: “The family is deeply upset but is seeking privacy at this time, at least until they know more information from the ongoing investigations.”

The death from NSW comes less than a day after another local man died at Melbournes Port Phillip Prison on Monday evening.

It is believed he suffered a medical episode.

A spokesman for the Victorian Department of Justice and Community Safety said a smoking ceremony for the husband was being organized.

We are consulting with all those affected by this death to make sure they are provided with the necessary support, the spokeswoman said.

All deaths in detention are reported to the Judge, who formally determines the cause of death.

MsBurney said the problem was a national emergency. ( News Video

NSW Indigenous Opposition spokeswoman Linda Burney said the deaths were a “national emergency”.

We do not know the circumstances of this man’s death (in Cessnock) but what we do know is that he was a person who had a family, whose family and community would be extremely affected, Ms Burney said.

Just this morning I read a report … of how the Royal Commission [into Black Deaths in Custody] was not implemented, and part of it was due to systemic racism, and part of it had to do with proper medical care not given to Aboriginal prisoners.

“It’s a national emergency.

Aboriginal Legal Service chief executive Karly Warner said deaths in custody were not inevitable. ( ABC News: Patrick Begley

NSW & ACT chief executive Aboriginal Legal Service Karly Warner said there were major system failures.

This is a big red flag for care in our state systems, she said.

People who die in prisons in pre-trial detention by the police take their last breath without their loved ones on their side.

“Australia is really failing us, Australia is really failing families.

She said First Nations communities have had solutions for decades, but governments have not shown leadership to turn these ideas into action.

Deaths in custody are not inevitable, but governments are choosing to turn the other way and let more people die.

The deaths this week coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Deaths in Detention, with more than 475 Aboriginal people dying in prisons since the 1991 investigation.

Only a fraction of the 339 recommendations from the investigation report have ever been implemented.

NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said the deaths were unacceptable and that Australia needed to do more to prevent them.

NSW Green MP David Shoebridge said there was a deepening rift in relations between First Nations communities and prison and police authorities in NSW.