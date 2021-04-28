International
The local death in custody at Cessnock the seventh across Australia since March
NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian says he is deeply concerned after a local died at Cessnock Correctional Center yesterday the seventh in Australian prisons since March.
Main points:
- The man is believed to have suffered a medical episode while in his cell at the Cessnock Correctional Center
- Seven indigenous people have died since March 2, four in NSW prisons
- NSW Opposition Linda Burney says the situation is a national emergency
A spokeswoman for NSW Correctional Services said the 37-year-old man was found disrespectful in his cell around 10am yesterday. He was pronounced dead an hour later.
Correctional Services NSW and NSW police are investigating the incident, the spokeswoman said.
All deaths in custody are subject to a coronary investigation.
Four of the bourgeois deaths in custody since March 2 have been in NSW prisons.
Mr Berejiklian said she did not know the circumstances of her husband’s death.
But can I say an issue that worries me deeply, she said.
Unfortunately, many people of indigenous heritage are behind bars and should not be.
These are issues that need to be addressed and require more than one answer for me to be able to provide. [that] comprehensively, but can I say something I feel very strongly about and something I think we need to address.
A family spokesman said: “The family is deeply upset but is seeking privacy at this time, at least until they know more information from the ongoing investigations.”
The death from NSW comes less than a day after another local man died at Melbournes Port Phillip Prison on Monday evening.
It is believed he suffered a medical episode.
A spokesman for the Victorian Department of Justice and Community Safety said a smoking ceremony for the husband was being organized.
We are consulting with all those affected by this death to make sure they are provided with the necessary support, the spokeswoman said.
All deaths in detention are reported to the Judge, who formally determines the cause of death.
NSW Indigenous Opposition spokeswoman Linda Burney said the deaths were a “national emergency”.
We do not know the circumstances of this man’s death (in Cessnock) but what we do know is that he was a person who had a family, whose family and community would be extremely affected, Ms Burney said.
Just this morning I read a report … of how the Royal Commission [into Black Deaths in Custody] was not implemented, and part of it was due to systemic racism, and part of it had to do with proper medical care not given to Aboriginal prisoners.
“It’s a national emergency.
NSW & ACT chief executive Aboriginal Legal Service Karly Warner said there were major system failures.
This is a big red flag for care in our state systems, she said.
People who die in prisons in pre-trial detention by the police take their last breath without their loved ones on their side.
“Australia is really failing us, Australia is really failing families.
She said First Nations communities have had solutions for decades, but governments have not shown leadership to turn these ideas into action.
Deaths in custody are not inevitable, but governments are choosing to turn the other way and let more people die.
The deaths this week coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Deaths in Detention, with more than 475 Aboriginal people dying in prisons since the 1991 investigation.
Only a fraction of the 339 recommendations from the investigation report have ever been implemented.
NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said the deaths were unacceptable and that Australia needed to do more to prevent them.
NSW Green MP David Shoebridge said there was a deepening rift in relations between First Nations communities and prison and police authorities in NSW.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]