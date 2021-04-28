Ready to send 2,184 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment





HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sewa International, the Houston-based nonprofit organization that specializes in disaster recovery, education and development, has stepped up its fundraising goal for $ 10 million to Fight the COVID Wave in India. There are volunteers working in both the US and India, at all times, coordinating the work of fundraising and procurement of medical equipment, as well as the receipt of essential equipment and supplies for hospitals, institutions and individuals in India. Sewa International is seeking the advice of a team of doctors in the US on providing the appropriate medical equipment and supplies to be shipped to India.

Photo: Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International, in the foreground and Yagnesh Patel, Compliance Manager, to his right, installing money from a bank in Houston to purchase 2,184 oxygen concentrations.

Gitesh desai, President, Houston Chapter of Sewa International, appeared on ABC 13 News-Houston and spoke with reporter Shern-Min Chow about the 400 oxygen concentrators already sent to India, and 2,184 other concentrators that were purchased today, and which will be shipped soon India. Sandeep Khadkekar, Sewa Vice President for Marketing and Fundraising, responding to overwhelming support for their fundraising campaign on Facebook, said: “We are deeply moved by the response we have received from all of you to our fundraising campaign. Sewa appreciates your willingness to donate a cause that would save many lives in India. Our top priority is to provide and send oxygen concentrators to India as soon as possible. ” A second heavy wave of COVID-19 is overloaded Of India health care system and caused an acute shortage of oxygen, ventilators and hospital beds throughout the country. With the number of new cases exceeding 300,000 every day and a steady increase in the number of victims, it is now estimated that around 195,000 Indian hospitals are under serious stress to accommodate new patients. “Sewa International has had tremendous support from individuals and organizations across the country and the Facebook fundraising campaign has had such a pull that Facebook is working with us to increase this campaign to ensure that Sewa International uses the trust of people to us, “he said Viswanath Koppaka, Marketing Director, Sewa International. “We have about 60,000 donors who have supported our Facebook campaign, and it has been a challenge to keep them up to date with all the work going on behind the scenes. But we also have energetic volunteers getting inside, working at night. late, to do everything that needs to be done while keeping people informed, “he said. About Sewa International Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a Hindu faith-based charity 501 (c) (3) working in the areas of disaster recovery, education and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the US and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or national origin. CONTACTS:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur 1 – 720-526-9939

Viswanath Koppaka 1- 404-304-0563

Email: [email protected]

Web:http://www.sewausa.org BURIMI Sewa International

