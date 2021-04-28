International
Live Chamoli news updates: 15 BRO workers killed in avalanche; The search and rescue mission is underway for the missing, the official said
The road from Malaria to Sumna is being cleared of snow. The avalanche hit Sumna on Friday last week after which BRO workers involved in a project there disappeared.
The great earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge all to remain vigilant. Receive updates from all districts
– Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
Three aftershocks struck Assam, the strongest being measuring 6.4; tremors felt in Meghalaya, northern Bengali: officials
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 AM: National Seismology Center
Al Qaeda’s ‘former self’ shadow a decade after bin Laden’s death
After his assassination in Pakistan by US special forces, Bin Laden was succeeded as al-Qa’eda chief by Egyptian jihadist Ayman al-Zawahiri, an ideologue who has cut a much less charismatic presence. Zawahiri had to lie very low, most likely around the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, amid speculation if he is still alive, while the group has now turned into something very different.
Pouring bilateral support
In a storm of support during the moment of crisis in India, US lawmakers applauded President Joe Biden for all the help he was giving to save the lives of people suffering from COVID-19 and encouraged him to do more.
Regulation may be required for Apple, Google App stores if no changes are made – Australian Regulator
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), in an interim report searching for digital platform services, said application developers should be allowed to offer customers alternative payment options and data collected by Google and Apple should be are kept separate from their other activities.
15 BRO workers killed in Sumna Avalanche by Jharkhand
The search operation for the workers who went missing after the avalanche in Sumna near the India-China border in Chamoli district continued on Tuesday while all 15 bodies found from the site belong to BRO workers from Jharkhand.
After gloomy tone in first 100 days, Biden plans to try to sell costs to American public
Through his first 100 days in office, Biden has often taken on a grim tone as he spoke of the country’s coronavirus deaths, mass shootings and millions out of work.
Biden to propose free preschool while the details of the speech are displayed
The administration said the historic investment would benefit 5 million children and save the average family $ 13,000. He calls for securing federal funding to help states provide preschool, with teachers and other staff earning $ 15 an hour.
Australia to update military bases, expand war games with US
Australia will spend $ 747 million ($ 580 million) to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday.
US Deputy Prime Minister Kamala Harris meets practically with the Guatemalans
“I want to hear about you. I want to hear about your work,” she told a dozen community representatives who met at the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City about the event online.
