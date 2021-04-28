International
BC music artist breaks Guinness World Record for lowest female vocal grade
A BC-based singer / songwriter is now officially the holder of the Guinness World Record.
Joy Chapman, who describes herself as a country-fusion retro-modern artist now holds the record for the lowest female vocal grade.
Chapman’s record is now 33.57 Hz C1, beating the previous record of 57.9 Hz A # 1.
She told Global News that she knew when she was in grade 2 that she could sing so low and mostly sang male pieces in the choir as she had a lower voice.
Chapman was giving voice lessons to her niece when she discovered she could go lower than the current record holder.
“A world record seemed like a good idea to attract attention,” she said.
It is not easy even to take part in the testing process for a Guinness World Record.
WATCH: Joy Chapman joins Simi Sara and demonstrates her vocal range
“For me, it is difficult to find a microphone, a sonogram and engineers who can read sonograms. “Where I’m going is the sub-base level, so it’s very difficult for both the recording equipment and the sonograms to get all my notes, so it takes a lot of nonsense,” Chapman said.
“Then you have to lower it by at least one octave, where you think it will be your lowest grade. And you have to make it akapella. And when it goes so low, it becomes very difficult to hear the sound changes. “
She said they did about 2,400 searches a year to make sure the accuracy of the records was right.
Chapman said you also had to be filmed an hour before the note performance to make sure no one inhaled any substance or candy or anything like that.
She now wants to try again as she knows she can go even further.
She is also releasing an album called Traces in my songs.
“My vocal teachers were usually taken out while we were going down to the piano,” she added.
