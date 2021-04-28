Registration for Covid vaccines for those over 18 starts at 4pm today. How to book an appointment

“Registration for 18 plus will start at http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on April 28. Appointments to Govt State and private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready May 1 for Vaccination of 18 plus,: Aarogya Setu informed in a tweet.

Under the third phase of national vaccination, vaccine manufacturers will supply 50 percent of the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) monthly doses issued to the central government. They would be free to provide the remaining 50 percent doses to state governments and the open market.

The center will continue to vaccinate those who have been declared eligible so far – front line workers, health workers and those over 45 years old.

The Serum Institute of India has valued the Covishield vaccine in 400 per dose for states and 600 per dose for private hospitals, Bharat Biotech has decided to sell its Covax on 600 per able dose and 1,200 per dose in private hospitals. However, the Center has urged drug manufacturers to lower their prices.

In addition to India’s Covishield Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik will soon be used, the government said.

Like the first and second phase, registration would be through the cowin.gov.in website and also through the Aarogya Setu mobile app but there will be no entry registration at this stage.

Here’s how to register for the Covid-19 vaccine through the CoWIN portal:

-Connect to www.cowin.gov.in.

-Put your mobile number.

-Get an OTP to create your account.

-Onter OTP and click the Verify button.

-You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination site. On this page, there will be an option to select a photo ID test.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

-Click on the Register button.

-Once the registration has been completed; the system will show the Account Details “.

“A citizen can further add three other people connected to this mobile number by clicking on the Add More” button.

-There will be a button indicating ‘Schedule an appointment’. Now click on it.

Request a vaccination center of your choice by state, district, block and pin code.

-Date and availability will also be displayed.

-Click on the ‘book’ button.

Upon successful completion of the booking, you will receive a message. These confirmation details must be shown at the vaccination center.

Here’s how to register for the Covid-19 vaccine through Aarogya Setu:

-On the main page of the Aarogya Setu application, go to the ‘CoWIN’ tab.

-Under the CoWIN icon, you can see four options – Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Panel.

Tap the “Vaccine” button and then select the “Register Now” option.

-Put your mobile number and then click on “continue to verify”.

– Enter OTP and select “continue to verify” again.

-After the verification of the number, you will need to upload an ID card with photos.

-You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth.

-You can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu application.

-You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. Date and availability will be displayed. Select the “book” option.

-After successfully registering, you will receive an SMS with the details of the meeting.