Take a sneak peek behind the White Castle in Orlando





ORLANDO, Fla. The largest White Castle in the free world gave a secret look behind the castle walls while preparations are underway for its magnificent opening. Dozens of workers have completed training at the 4,567-square-foot restaurant located on the corner of Daryl Carter Parkway and Palm Parkway. We have two weeks of intensive training of team members happening from 6am to 10pm every day, said Vice President of Operations Mike Guinan. There are four different shifts that rotate in and out for training. White Castle officials said the location brings 140 jobs to Central Florida, which were filled in a matter of weeks. [PHOTO GALLERY: Behind the scenes at Orlandos White Castle] We were able to offer 130 jobs to team members and then we have 13 managers we hired, Guinan said. Weve been very lucky to have been able to fill all of our positions within the company we have had, and continue to hire. Ad This new location marks the White Castles in the state of the Sun for the first time since the 1960s. For its grand opening, White Castle will have health and safety measures in line with Orange Countys COVID-19 guidelines, officials said. Masks will be required for all employees and customers, along with social distance and ongoing cleaning.

