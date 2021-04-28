The latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The latest confirmed numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. There are 1,194,989 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 1,194,989 confirmed cases (84,313 active, 1,086,611 resolved, 24,065 deaths).

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

There are 1,194,989 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,194,989 confirmed cases (84,313 active, 1,086,611 resolved, 24,065 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

There were 7,072 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 221.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55,947 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 7,992.

On Tuesday there were 55 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 352 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 50. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.32 per 100,000 people.

31,064,387 tests have been completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,062 confirmed cases (28 active, 1,028 resolved, six deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 5.36 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

240,170 tests have been completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 177 confirmed cases (11 active, 166 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 6.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

140,238 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 2,215 confirmed cases (419 active, 1,729 resolved, 67 deaths).

There were 96 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 42.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 384 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 55.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.

514,150 tests have been completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,882 confirmed cases (138 active, 1,708 resolved, 36 deaths).

There were 24 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 17.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 85 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 12.

There was a new death reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.61 per 100,000 people.

293,478 tests have been completed.

_ Quebec: 346,596 confirmed cases (10,007 active, 325,691 resolved, 10,898 deaths).

On Tuesday there were 899 new cases. The active case rate is 116.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,416 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,059.

On Tuesday there were 12 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 66 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is nine. The seven-day average death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 127.1 per 100,000 people.

8,133,625 tests have been completed.

_ Ontario: 452,126 confirmed cases (39,914 active, 404,248 resolved, 7,964 deaths).

There were 3,265 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 270.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27,215 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 3,888.

On Tuesday there were 29 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 207 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 30. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.05 per 100,000 people.

13,760,497 tests have been completed.

_ Manitoba: 38,025 confirmed cases (2,173 active, 34,884 resolved, 968 deaths).

There were 218 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 157.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,557 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 222.

There were zero new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.18 per 100,000 people.

666,271 tests have been completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 40,401 confirmed cases (2,518 active, 37,401 resolved, 482 deaths).

There were 224 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 213.63 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,749 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 250.

There were six new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.89 per 100,000 people.

754,269 tests have been completed.

_ Alberta: 184,840 confirmed cases (20,721 active, 162,052 resolved, 2,067 deaths).

There were 1,539 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 468.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,309 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,616.

There were seven new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.74 per 100,000 people.

4,073,769 tests have been completed.

_ British Columbia: 127,048 confirmed cases (8,327 active, 117,150 resolved, 1,571 deaths).

There were 799 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 161.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,159 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 880.

There were zero new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is five. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.52 per 100,000 people.

2,449,472 tests have been completed.

_ Yukon: 81 confirmed cases (zero active, 79 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one.

There were zero new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

8,913 tests have been completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 51 confirmed cases (eight active, 43 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 17.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

17,984 tests have been completed.

_ Nunavut: 472 confirmed cases (49 active, 419 resolved, four deaths).

There were eight new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 124.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 44 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is six.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

11,475 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 27, 2021.

Canadian Press