Fear of Covid tsunami in Fiji after eruption revealed it was an Indian variant | FIJI

Fijian health officials are preparing for a Covid-19 case tsunami after the Indian variant was discovered in the Pacific country this week, with blockages reported in an attempt to stop the blast. The Pacific country had largely managed to avoid community transmission throughout the pandemic, before a group linked to a quarantine facility emerged and deteriorated after a woman with the virus attended a funeral with 500 people. Permanent Secretary of Health and Medical Services James Fong said six new cases had emerged in quarantine facilities on Tuesday and events in India showed that the threat posed by the species could not be underestimated. We can not allow that nightmare to happen in Fiji, he said in a televised speech. We still have time to stop it from happening, but a single wrong step will bring the same Covid tsunami that our friends in India, Brazil, South Africa, the UK and the United States are enduring. As of Tuesday, Fiji had recorded 109 cases and only two deaths in a population of 930,000 since the start of the pandemic. There are now 42 active cases, 18 of which are detected at the border and 24 broadcast locally. The pile appeared after a soldier contracted the virus at a quarantine facility and transmitted it to his wife, who then exposed up to 500 people at a funeral. Fong said there was evidence that soldiers returning from overseas deployments had broken quarantine rules by mingling with each other when they should have been in isolation. That is unacceptable, he said, adding that the military was investigating what had happened. Security officers secured a checkpoint in Suva on Wednesday after the Fijian capital entered a 14-day blockade. Photos: Leon Lord / AFP / Getty Images The capital of Suva is in a deadlock, along with Nadi and Lautoka, the second largest city of Fiji. Authorities on Tuesday banned inter-island travel as national carrier Fiji Airways suspended all international and domestic passenger flights. Fiji received four new Gene-X Pert testing machines on Wednesday from the World Health Organization, Unicef ​​and the Pacific Community. Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said the machines could execute four Covid tests in 45 minutes and would help the country’s efforts to stop the virus from spreading. The health ministry said the country conducted an average of 777 tests per day in the past week. The emergence of the community broadcast is a blow to Fijis’ hopes of opening unqualified travel bubbles with Australia and New Zealand, both major sources of international tourism ahead of the pandemic.

