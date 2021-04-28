We were all together: Dr Fauci says world has failed in India as Covid cases rise | Coronavirus

Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House chief adviser, has said the countries have failed to come together to provide an appropriate global response to prevent the tragic coronavirus outbreak from Greater India and singled out rich countries for failing to secure a equal access to health care worldwide.

Speaking to Guardian Australia from the US, Fauci said the situation in India had highlighted global inequality.

The only way you will adequately respond to a global pandemic is by having a global response, and a global response means equality around the world, Fauci said.

And this is something that, unfortunately, has not been achieved. Often when you have illnesses in which there is a limited amount of intervention, whether therapeutic or preventative, this is something that all countries that are relatively rich or countries with higher incomes should pay more attention to. .

The latest epidemiological update from the World Health Organization (WHO) released on Tuesday said Covid-19 cases increased globally for the ninth week in a row, with nearly 5.7 million new cases reported. India accounts for the majority of cases, with 2,172,063 new cases reported last week a 52% increase.

WHO chief says Covid flood in India ‘video beyond heart’

Fauci said while WHO was trying to accelerate support for India through Covax initiative a global program that aims to ensure that countries in need have access to vaccines and other treatments that we need to do even more than that.

The United States has really revived its activity to help India sending oxygen, remdesivir, personal protective equipment, a variety of other medicines and very quickly sending vaccines to help you, he said.

So I think this is a responsibility that rich countries have to take on. Right now it is a terrible tragic situation where people are dying because there is not enough oxygen, where there are not enough hospital beds. We must try, looking ahead, to get as much justice as possible when it comes to public health issues, as we can.

Because they were all in this together. It’s an interconnected world. And there are responsibilities that countries have towards each other, especially if you are a rich country and you are dealing with countries that do not have the resources or skills you have.

Looking ahead, health systems globally will need to be updated so that emerging issues can be identified more quickly, Fauci said. Transparency and communication between countries would be essential, he said, adding that this was not only an issue for countries like India but also for the US.

You want to have the ability for better oversight internationally, so that when something pops up and pops up in a certain place there isn’t a huge delay in getting to know what’s going on, he said.

I know in the United States, for example, our local public health system has not been maintained at the level we would like us to still use fax machines, which is really unacceptable. You need to be prepared to have connections.

As the tragedy unfolds in India, he said Australians should feel grateful that they had both safe and effective vaccines at AstraZeneca and Pfizer, even if the release of those vaccines had been slower than expected.

Just because you only have two vaccines available, does not mean you are at a disadvantage, as long as you have a fairly effective and safe vaccine, he said. I do not think the numbers [different types of] vaccines in the sense of different vaccines is just as important as getting enough for your citizens.

Although there have been delays in spreading to Australia, the federal government has secured a sufficient supply of vaccines to vaccinate the entire Australian population of 25 million, even before other candidates such as the Novavax vaccine are approved and available. If regulators approve the Novavax vaccine once again with clinical trial data available, the government anticipates that 51 million doses of this vaccine will be available in Australia by 2021.

Asked if the situation in India and elsewhere, such as Papua New Guinea, meant the world would fight to keep Covid ever, Fauci replied: I believe we will get there.

But it makes it harder when you have the spread of the infection in a place that is not treating it very well. If you get infections in a country where there are a lot of immunosuppressed individuals, including people who are infected with HIV and the virus infects them, they do not clear it up as quickly as you expect and this gives the virus a chance to spread, which leading to the development of additional variants.

Fauci said the evolving situation meant he could not even begin to think about a life and career beyond responding to the pandemic. While the rapid pace of the U.S. vaccination program has seen a reduction in new infections, however, 406,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. last week a 15% drop from the previous week.

This is such an important and challenging situation that we are facing now, Fauci said. I am devoting all my attention, all my energy, 24/7, to trying to take control of this horrific explosion they were experiencing, not just here in the United States, but all over the world.