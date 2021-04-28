Christchurch will be lit for Matariki as part of the new Tirama Mai lighting event





Parts of central Christchurch and New Brighton will be lit up to celebrate Matariki. Photo / supplied

Christchurch will be lit up to celebrate Matariki as part of the first Tirama Mai lighting event. Areas within downtown and New Brighton will be illuminated from June 25 to July 10, with a series of innovative lighting installations, projections and illuminated artwork created by some of Canterbury’s best lighting artists. Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Tanya Cokojic said lighting events have been popular in the city in the past and it makes sense to have a festival that marks New Zealand’s unique culture. “Trama Mai, which means to illuminate or bring light, is the first time we have held a lighting event that coincides specifically with Matariki. We want it to grow to become a very cooperative, mana festival whenua that guides the cultural elements and the model. “ Residents and visitors to the city will be able to explore the lighting paths from 6pm to midnight each evening. The installations will be located around the Arts Center, Christchurch Art Gallery, Worcester Boulevard, Victoria Square, the Otakaro Avon River Region, New Regent St and New Brighton. Colleges telling the story of Matariki will be set up in the central city a few weeks before the event begins. The May Trauma will conclude with a Matariki fireworks display on July 10 in New Brighton. “We’ve moved our big fireworks display, usually held every November, to July. Holding fireworks earlier in the evening means families don’t need to go out so late and also allows people to visit restaurants and cafes. New Brighton before or after the show. “ Cokojic said over time the event will expand the current street theater offer and include exhibitions and exploration of moving image and projections. “Ultimately we would like to expand to other areas on the Bank Peninsula and to the city as well.” Trama Mai is just one of the events planned in Christchurch during the winter months. Other events include the Go Live! and KidsFest which celebrates 30 years of Christchurch children’s joy and fun in 2021. Council is distributing a winter What’s up? event guide for all Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri elementary schools, libraries and service centers and some cafes in late May, which will outline many other events that organizations are also holding during the winter.

