Pompeo criticizes Iran news: “When I was informing Trump, Kerry was informing Zarif”





While Mike Pompeo was secretary of state advising Donald Trump, Biden’s climate tsar and former secretary of state John Kerry were acting in the same role – except he was advising Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Pompeo told Hannity. Tuesday. Kerry, who served as secretary of state during the Obama administration, reportedly advised Zarif on covert Israeli operations, something that host Sean Hannity pointed out to leading Republicans like Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Daniel Sullivan of Alaska sentenced in summary. “Remember the architect of this idiot [Iran nuclear] the deal has been trying to appease Iran for more than a decade, while humiliating our top ally in the Middle East, Israel at every turn, and as an article in The New York Post titled “John Kerry is violating the line of betrayal with Iran, “Hannity said. Prior to Pompeo’s presentation, the host noted Records of 1971 of Kerry, a Vietnam War veteran, testifying before the U.S. Senate about alleged war crimes committed by other members of the service. Kerry at one point compared them to the 13th century Mongol emperor Genghis Khan, noted Hannity. Pompeo then told Hannity that if the reporting on Kerry’s talks with Zarif was true, the Biden administration official should speak publicly and honestly to the American people: “It seems that this report confirms what we have already believed, which is when I was informing President Trump, Kerry was informing Zarif about intelligence related to Israeli operations,” he said. “I hope this is not true. John Kerry should introduce himself and speak to the American people and explain to them why he was meeting with Zarif.” Pompeo further noted that Kerry previously admitted to being in contact with Zarif during the Trump administration. “We believe he was absolutely telling the Iranians this campaign of pressure; the power that America is exercising against you will end, [Biden] will win this election, it will be 4 years that you can stay there, do not negotiate for a minute with the Trump team ‘. “So he has a lot to explain to do.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “[T]”There is no reason to think that he was not telling us that he was really surprised that he did not know about Israeli operations.” Hannity added that Kerry apparently committed the same offense that Democrats and mainstream media devalued retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn for when he communicated with a Russian diplomat before Trump was inaugurated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos