A magnitude 6.0 earthquake in northeastern India has damaged several buildings, residents say





A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the northeastern Indian state of Assam on Wednesday, damaging several buildings, residents said. State authorities said they were checking for any victims. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 34 km (21 miles) with its epicenter near the town of Dhekiajuli, 140 km (86 miles) north of Assam’s main city, Guwahati. Read more: No immediate reports of injuries after the strong earthquake hit northern Japan Earlier the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) set the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.2. “The big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge all to remain vigilant. Receiving updates from all districts, “said Assam Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Residents said there were cracks in the wall in some houses and on the floor. People stood outside on the street, worried about the new tremors. “I have never seen such big vibrations in my life,” said Jyotishman Deka, a 20-year-old engineering student. Trends Israel examines cases of heart inflammation in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 stroke

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several northeastern parts of India and neighboring Bhutan, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes, according to a Reuters witness. The National Disaster Management Agency in India was assessing reports of devastation and casualties after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified. (Report by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Krishna N Das, Written by Rupam Jain and Sanjeev Miglani Edited by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)







