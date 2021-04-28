UArizona gets top results in two international rankings





By Nick Prevenas, University Communications today The University of Arizona has earned its place alongside the world’s top higher education institutions in a couple of highly regarded global rankings. UArizona ranks no. 93 out of nearly 20,000 global colleges and universities per year World University Ranking Center, released Monday. The university was ranked no. 48 between American institutions and no. 27 between colleges and public universities. This ranking also places UArizona among the 0.47% of the top universities worldwide. UArizona also gave excellent grades in RUR Ranking of World Universities RUR 2021, released Tuesday by Round Rankings University. UArizona ranked No. 53 in the US and no. 168 globally. At the University of Arizona, we pride ourselves on being a global, ground-breaking university where our service builds impact globally, through our efforts to educate and train the next generation of problem solvers as well as many innovative, multidisciplinary international research efforts, “said the President of the University of ArizonaRobert C. Robbins. “We are grateful to see these well-known efforts in these global rankings.” CWUR uses the following indicators to rank the universities of the world. Percentages indicate the weight given to each indicator. Quality of education, measured by the number of graduates who have earned large academic differences in relation to the size of the university (25% of the overall ranking).

Employment of alumni, measured by the number of alumni who have held senior executive positions in the largest companies in the world compared to the size of the university (25%).

Faculty quality, measured by the number of faculty members who have earned great academic distinction (10%).

Research performance: Research output, measured by the total number of research articles (10%). High quality publications, measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-level journals (10%). Impact, measured by the number of research articles appearing in influential journals (10%). Quotations, measured by the number of highly cited research articles (10%).

UArizona’s overall score (82.1 out of 100) was reinforced by its global quality of faculty rank (No. 71) and research performance level (No. 106). RUR uses the following indicators in its international ranking: Teaching (40%) Academic staff for students (8%) Academic staff awarded for bachelor degrees (8%) Doctoral degrees awarded to academic staff (8%) Doctoral degrees awarded for bachelor degrees awarded (8%) World teaching reputation (8%)

Research (40%) Quotations for academic and research staff (8%) Doctoral degrees per accepted doctoral student (8%) Normalized impact of citation (8%) Works for academic and research staff (8%) World search reputation (8%)

International diversity (10%) Share of international academic staff (2%) Share of international students (2%) Part of the works of international co-authors (2%) Reputation outside the region (2%) International level (2%)

Financial sustainability (10%) Institutional income for academic staff (2%) Institutional income for students (2%) Research income works (2%) Research income for academic and research staff (2%) Research income for institutional income (2%)

UArizona’s top RUR rankings came in the categories of research (No. 120 globally) and financial stability (No. 173 globally). UArizona was also recently recognized by Forbes as a national leader in workforce diversity on the anniversary of its publication. “The best employers for diversity“list and was included in the Princeton Review Anniversary” Best Value Colleges “.

