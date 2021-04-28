The Molokai robotics team headed to the world championship in May News, Sports, Work

Despite having to learn and build a robot remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Molokai students continued to qualify for the 2021 VEX Remote Robotics World Championship.

Eighth graders Maesilyn Yuen and Kalau’ihi Kaai and seventh graders Genesis Nakihei and Mark Ragonton spent the limited season at COVID passing a robot back and forth between their homes, learning and building at a distance the other.

“I think things were going pretty well, even if we were chatting online and not seeing each other for three days.” Said Yuen during an Enlargement call last week. ”. . “This is one of my favorite things about VEX, it’s meeting a different group of people and I also learn more about STEM, which is always something to do.”

With just four days notice, the team managed to complete their robot and make the final adjustments before the state championship on April 11, where Team 1037X – Ragonton and Yuen – won a 19-point lead in programming and a 65-point lead for a total of 84 points.

The 1037Z team, which includes Nakihei and Kaai, scored 19 points in programming and 59 points in driving for a total of 78 points.

Together, they placed third and fourth in their respective divisions, with the 1037X team qualifying for the Virtual World Championship on May 17-19 along with hundreds of other teams around the world.

“Competitions are like their science labs. “They have to test the knowledge and skills they have gained.” Said Molokai Robotics instructor Edwin Mendija. “All kids have different roles on the team.”

Yuen said she and Ragonton practiced together and completed their programming just one day before the state championship and had to enter the race in confidence.

“During the internship, I felt safe, but when it comes to the experience of states, I take to heart my hands beating, sweaty,” said Ragonton, laughing.

This will be the first experience of the group world championship at the high school level – working with metal robots more complex than with plastic.

“It was hard because it was all online, but we went on and went to states,” tha Nakihei. “I have to learn a lot of new ways to build a robot because I never know how before that.”

While students were still able to compete this past year, the lack of practical and personal robotics lessons has been challenging for them.

Each year, participating teams must design and engineer a robot from scratch that fits the criteria and can meet it “Game of the season”, like placing cubes or throwing a ball into a net, as well as other tasks and objectives, Mendija said.

Typically, team members come together to come up with ideas for creating a strategy at the beginning of the season. Then they will start planning and building the robot, as well as any necessary programming and driving practices to be ready for any aptitude tests, competitions and tournaments with other schools.

However, the team has only been able to meet through video chat this year, which meant that all lessons, robot building and practices were practically held in separate families.

Ragonton said he had “Many problems” during the year with the robot being built and that there was no simple way to get quick feedback or an explanation.

“The whole Magnification thing, it was a little hard to keep them engaged,” Mendija added. “When you are not practicing, it is a little harder than showing how to do things and being able to help them right away. This was one of the biggest challenges. ”

The construction of the robots also took longer than usual as the students had to share the workload, which meant that the robots themselves had to be transported safely between families.

“Transferring the robot was different from what I did before, so it was a bit confusing, plus I never used the type of robotics we used this year with metal bots and different parts,” Tha Yuen. “Especially not being personally and not being helped along the way, that was hard, and also when we swapped (the robot) back and forth and one of our partners, or I, would make a mistake and one of us would have to to fix it, so it was a little difficult too. ”

The team started with a virtual robotics coding competition, CoderZ League, which lasted from October to January.

The team was successful in the race, going through two qualifying rounds and reaching the quarterfinals of their region.

In February, the program was able to purchase numerous VEX robotics kits with grants from Friends of Hawaii Robotics that were sent home with students.

Because construction was taking longer than normal, the team was unable to compete in any events until the end of March, which initially meant Molokai Robotics was not fit to compete in the state championship. Due to changes in COVID-19 policy, they were allowed to enter the competition.

The game for the world competition consists of earning points by letting the robot lift or score as many balls in a given time frame.

“I think it was a pretty good design we chose this year,” Tha Yuen.

Kaai, who has been doing robotics since fifth grade, said his strategy is just for him “still” when nervous.

“When I was driving in public events, being in front of people did not make me so nervous, but there is something about being broadcast live in front of a camera that bothered me.” Said Kaai. “In the past, you would compete with a team of events or be yourself, who lifted the weight off your shoulders, but now that it’s all solo, it puts a little more pressure on you.”

Due to COVID-19, most schools lost their robotics programs, which are run by teachers on a voluntary basis.

Molokai High School started the year with about 16 children, and the program was eventually reduced to four.

“This year was important for us because, just keeping the ball around,” Tha Mendija. “I have tried to create a non-profit organization for the whole island and eventually we will do it. For us, it is just keeping the kids interested. “

Mendija said they continue to adapt and push for racing because “We can really highlight what these kids are capable of” and also that children can maintain some contact during distance learning.

“Because of COVID, I really did not have social time and this is the time to like to socialize and communicate with teammates – there are usually a lot of teammates and now there are far fewer because of COVID,” Tha Ragonton. “I felt relieved that my partner and I should go out into the world this year.”

Molokai Robotics was sponsored by Friends of Hawaii Robotics, Bayer Molokai, Maui Economic Development Board, Molokai Island Foundation, and other donors.

Supporters include coach Desirae Mendija, Kodie Place and others who have volunteered to help the team.

