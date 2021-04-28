Australian who filmed 4 officers dead and dying gets jail time





CANBERRA, Australia An Australian driver who filmed four police officers dying and being hit by a truck on a motorway was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 months in prison for what a judge described as a heartless, cruel and shameful act . The driver, Richard Pusey, 42, a mortgage broker, had pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Victoria to a rare indictment for public outrage over his comments on crash scene videos he shot with his phone. his. It was the first time the indictment had been prosecuted in the state since 1963. The most serious charge against him was reckless conduct endangering persons, which could carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. But Judge Trevor Wraight sentenced Mr. Pusey to 10 months in prison, obsolete when he was arrested 296 days ago. While Mr Puseys’s sentence is almost complete, he is likely to remain in custody on unrelated issues. The police arrested Mr. Pusey in April 2020 for driving a 93-mph Porsche on the Melbournes Eastern Highway. (Speed ​​limit was 62 mph) They were thinking of confiscating his car when a truck collided with officers, Porsche and two police cars in an emergency stop lane.

Mr Pusey, who avoided injury because he had urinated behind roadside bushes at the time, did not help officers but instead pulled out his phone and filmed the scene, officials said. His insulting commentary included the destruction of justice, absolutely stunning and beautiful. When a bystander who came to the aid of the beaten officers asked Mr. Pusey help, he replied, They were dead and continued filming. Your conduct, Judge Wraight told Mr. Pusey in court, was heartless, cruel and shameful. The judge noted that Mr Pusey had a personality disorder, which could explain his behavior, but he said the matter angered public decency. Mr Pusey also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of ecstasy; he came out positive about that drug and cannabis after he withdrew. He was also fined A $ 1,000 ($ 773) and banned from driving for two years. Two weeks ago, the driver of the truck that hit the four officers was sentenced to 22 years in prison. The driver, Mohinder Singh, had pleaded guilty to four counts of driving guilty of causing death, three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of illegal drugs.

He was debilitated by drugs and was deprived of sleep when his vehicle hit officers, officials said.

