International
India Covid death toll exceeds 200,000, Biden hails US ‘stunning’ progress
Issued on: Modified:
New Delhi (AFP)
The death toll from India’s coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday as a relentless wave of new cases flooded hospitals as US President Joe Biden hailed America’s “amazing” progress in its fight against the pandemic.
The rate of infection and death is increasing in the vast country of 1.3 billion, in contrast to the United States and some European nations that are taking steps forward to normal life.
The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide, with India hitting the fastest growth, recording 360,000 new infections – a global record – and over 3,000 deaths on Wednesday.
In the capital of New Delhi, chairs have been turned into crematoria and the large number of bodies has caused a lack of wood for funeral pores.
The desperate relatives of the sick are also gathering outside hospitals and pharmacies in search of treatment or medicine, often in vain, with the nation’s health system overloaded.
Arriving at cars, rickshaws and ambulances, patients and their oxygen-desperate family members flocked to a tent outside a Sikh place of worship on the outskirts of the capital this week.
Priyanka Mandal, 30, had been seeking oxygen for her mother since she fell ill a week ago.
“Medication is also not available … I have visited five, six large medical stores,” she told AFP.
“No matter how long it takes, I have to wait here … I only have my mother.”
Despite the growing number of cases, about 25,000 people attended the last auspicious day of bathing at the Kumbh Mela religious festival in the northern city of Haridwar on Tuesday.
The festival on the banks of the Ganges has attracted millions of pilgrims, mostly without masks, sparking criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government for allowing it to move forward.
A variant of Covid-19 that feared contributing to the catastrophic wave in India has now been found in more than a dozen countries, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
Many nations have rushed to the aid of India, sending oxygen and other much-needed supplies.
As part of the global aid effort, Singapore said Wednesday it had sent two oxygen supply planes.
India also appears to be a leading contender for some of the millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that the United States has said it will export.
Despite the worsening crisis in India and other parts of Asia, the Asian Development Bank on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for developing countries in the region.
China and India are expected to lead the return across the wider continent, the lender said, but warned that the spread of vaccines was delayed.
By the end of March, developing Asia had administered 5.2 doses per 100 people, she said – following the global average of about eight doses per 100.
– ‘Amazing progress’ –
In the United States, Biden hailed America’s “amazing” progress against the virus, as the country’s leading health agency said Americans who had been vaccinated would no longer need to wear masks outside.
“While we still have a long way to go in this war, a lot of work to do in May and June to take us to July 4, we have made amazing progress,” Biden said, citing Independence Day as a historical date in the fight against the virus.
In Brazil, the Senate opened an investigation into whether Jair Bolsonaro’s government committed criminal negligence or corruption in its treatment of the pandemic, as the death toll rose to nearly 400,000 and a vaccine dispute continued.
Bolsonaro has boldly challenged expert advice on the pandemic at every turn, attacking blockages, avoidance masks, vaccine resistance and drugs such as hydroxychloroquine that researchers say are ineffective against the virus.
– Permission to exchange –
In Spain, scientists welcomed the results of an internal test concert held last month that showed that only six people out of 5,000 revelers had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Prior to the show, everyone underwent mass screening and antigen tests, the crowd wore masks and the capacity in the bathroom was limited, but there were no designated places or socially obligatory distances.
“There is no sign that the transmission occurred during the event,” said Josep Maria Llibre, an infectious disease expert. “
“We can say it was not a super-spreading event,”
2021 AFP
