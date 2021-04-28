Connect with us

Ramaphosa turns the heat on corrupt officials, telling the public to vote for them

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to exercise their right to vote, saying it is their weapon to vote for corrupt officials.

Speaking at the main event celebrating Freedom Day in Botshabelo, Free State on Tuesday, Ramaphosa urged people to vote for all those tasked with providing services, but they instead steal resources and pocket tire.

I call on all South Africans to exercise their right to vote, your vote will demonstrate intolerance of corruption, theft, mismanagement of funds intended to benefit all citizens. If those who claim to serve you are not doing so, vote for them, get them out, Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the election is an opportunity for citizens’ voices to be heard and reminded people that they have the right to protest. However, he condemned those who burn and damage property, saying their actions undermine the Constitution.

Moreover, Ramaphosa said the 1994 promise was still to be fulfilled.

Millions of South Africans still live in conditions of poverty and deprivation, for those who continue to suffer from a lack of basic services like running water, without proper sanitation. Many of our people live in such conditions here in Botshabelo and Windburg. For those who live in fear every day of violent crime, for those who have no job to support themselves and their families, true freedom still remains elusive, Ramaphosa said.

He promised to visit the Winburg community, where the celebrations were scheduled to take place, but due to violent protests, residents demanded to be addressed by Ramaphosa, the event was moved to Botshabelo.

Before heading to the memorial, Ramaphosa opened the Charlotte Maxeke treatment center in Botshabelo.

I’m glad to be here in Botshabelo, the initial arrangements had been Winburg but due to the logistical arrangements, we had to come here. I will visit Winburg for the rest of my life this year, he said.

Despite the previous emphasis that freedom, due to the many challenges it faces, remains elusive for some, great progress has been made in tackling the legacy of apartheid, from water supply, electricity to millions, doors to learning for poor health care and lift millions out of poverty.

But we can not celebrate Freedom Day without acknowledging how far we still have to go. We can not deceive ourselves, we are free at last without acknowledging that there is still much work to be done to improve the lives of our people.

It cannot happen that 27 years of democracy, our people are being deprived of the most basic services like water and sanitation due to poor planning and incompetence, mismanagement or corruption by some of us, he said.

Ramaphosa said it could not happen that access to decent housing, education, health care is being undermined because those tasked with providing services do not care enough.

Our people expect that those tasked with improving their lives should do so and not steal the resources that belong to our people and put them in their pockets.

An ongoing practice of theft and abuse and waste of resources is against the law, our people deserve better, Ramaphosa said.

He said that while many reflect on this day, those who have been placed in key positions should work for the people.

He reminded people that in six months from today, the country would hold its sixth local government election.

Ramaphosa said it was a difficult time for the country since the Covid-19 pandemics devastating impact on public health and the economy, many people lost their jobs and many businesses had to close.

