Central Chinese Online Casinos Exit the Philippines Due to Virus Inhibition





About half of the more than 60 online casinos in the Philippines have been permanently closed due to coronavirus restrictions, affecting up to 30,000 foreign workers, said the head of the country’s gaming agency. Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp. expects its gaming revenues to fall to less than 16 billion pesos ($ 330 million) this year from about 30 billion pesos by 2020 as limited movement waste in the capital region, said Mayor Andrea Domingo in a virtual conference. Revenue from online casinos, which cater primarily to Chinese customers, is likely to be less than half of the usual profits of 8 billion to 9 billion pesos, Domingo said. Some online casinos known as Philippine or POGO offshore gaming operators partially reopened in December. “The workforce is really a problem. “Chinese citizens cannot go to the Philippines, so no one can bet,” said Domingo. Workers who left for Chinese New Year in 2020 were unable to return due to the blockage, and there are not enough locals to do the work, she said. Some operators are likely to relocate to Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia, while larger online casinos may return to the Philippines once travel facilities are facilitated and there is clarity in proposals for taxes industry, said Domingo. The property sector will also take a hit from closures as online casino workers leave empty offices and housing units, she said. Pandemic threatens to explode Philippines’ Online Game bubble To make up for the losses, the gaming agency proposed to the virus task force that land-based casinos be allowed to operate at half capacity below the second strictest quarantine level, which is in effect in the capital. “We are trying to keep up,” Domingo said. “We need to open up a little so we don’t lose the market at all.” – With the help of Clarissa Batino Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

