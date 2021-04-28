UN offers its integrated supply chain to help India fight Covid: Spokesperson

As India struggles with a devastating rise in infections and deaths from COVID-19, the United Nations has offered to help its integrated supply chain and is “ready to help in any way they can,” a spokesman for the Secretary-General said. General Antonio Guterres.

UN authorities remain in contact with officials in India regarding the situation in the country, said Farhan Haq, UN Deputy Chief of Staff.

We have been in touch on various levels. I know our Chief Cabinet was recently in contact with the Permanent Representative of India here, and other officials in the system have also been in contact with officials both here in New York and on the ground, Haq said in response to a questions.

Chief de Cabinet to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti has been in contact with the Permanent Representative of India to the UN Tirumurti TS on the COVID-19 situation in India.

Haq said among the things the UN did is that we provided our integrated supply chain assistance if required. At this point we are told it is not necessary because India has a strong enough system to deal with this. But our offer stands and we are ready to help in any way we can.

Haq added that the UN is also making sure that its staff, whether international or national, in India take care so that they do not place a burden on India’s healthcare system.

And fortunately, we have kept a very low level of cases. So, I think we have succeeded in trying to do that and making sure we are not putting pressure on a healthcare system that is already facing extreme challenges.

If any deliveries of essential materials from UN agencies are expected to arrive in India in the midst of the crisis, Haq said none have been requested so far, but as I said, we have people, including our own people dealing with operational and logistical issues who are willing to help if we need it, and we are in touch with our counterparts in India to see if this will be helpful.

Earlier, during the daily press conference on Tuesday, Haq said in India, UN field colleagues continue to support authorities and communities to address the effects of the pandemic.

He said UN units have trained health workers, including 10,000 nurses through UN Women initiatives, and the UN team has also partnered with employers and workers’ organizations to promote jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Haq said 11 in-country assistance roundtables and advisory activities on COVID-19 prevention and business continuity were set up by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO). and these have benefited over 140,000 employees.

UNIDO also developed an online platform to help companies pull out of the crisis, tailored to smaller businesses, while the ILO helped over 100,000 self-employed workers access social security measures and safety and health training.

“We are also focusing on finding jobs for 10 million young people,” Haq said, adding that over 13,000 women and young people, including returning migrants, are being trained through entrepreneurship programs run by UN Women and the ILO.

An online portal by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to boost e-commerce has benefited 950 women entrepreneurs in small and medium-sized businesses.

In response to another question about the revival of the COVID19 variant in India and whether large political rallies or religious festivals should be held during the pandemic, Haq said he would leave it to colleagues at the World Health Organization to give a further assessment. official in this regard.

We have warned about the type of precautions that should be taken in each country, and of course, we want to make sure that all the various precautions recommended by the World Health Organization are followed by each country.

Haq stressed that at this stage, one of the lessons that needs to be clear is that until the COVID-19 pandemic is essentially confronted and defeated in every country, it will not be resolved for any country.

Although there are various countries that are thankfully making progress with the measures, including local vaccinations or quarantines or various other precautionary measures, we need to remain vigilant, he said.

As the Secretary-General has made clear, “we must work together and nations must work together to ensure that COVID-19 can be defeated in any nation, because you can always get areas, places. different or different types of variants, which can again cause a big problem, not only for a nation, but for regions and, ultimately, for the world, Haq said.

Expressing concern over cases of coronavirus outbreaks in India, the UN General Assembly President said it was time for the world to provide assistance and support to the country, which had supplied essential COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable countries.

I’m concerned about the situation # COVID-19 in India, a country which did so much to provide # Vaccines4All in vulnerable countries. It is time for the world to give help and support to India. “No one is safe until we are all safe,” Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, wrote on Tuesday.

He added that his thoughts are with the people of India at this time. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti responded to Bozkir’s tweet, saying that India deeply appreciates your feelings and solidarity at the moment.

