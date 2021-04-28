Local Families Condemn Scott Morrison for Ignoring Deaths in Detention Crisis | Deaths in custody

Poor Aboriginal families have accused the Prime Minister of continuing to ignore the ongoing crisis of Aboriginal deaths in custody following news of two more deaths this week.

At least six Indigenous people have died in custody across Australia in the last two months. Four were in New South Wales prisons and another involved NSW police.

NSW authorities confirmed a 37-year-old was found dead in his cell at Cessnock Correctional Center on Tuesday morning. The death of another man in the Port Phillip prison in Victoria is still under investigation.

These follow the deaths of a 45-year-old Aboriginal man in Perth on 3 April; a 37-year-old Barkindji man, Anzac Sullivan, in a police chase in Broken Hill on March 18; a local man at Melbournes Ravenhall Prison on March 7; an Aboriginal woman in Silverwater Women Prison on March 5; an Aboriginal man 35 years old at Long Bay Hospital on 2 March.

Apryl Day, whose mother died in horrific circumstances in a Melbourne police blockade, said it was disappointing and disturbing that Scott Morrison had nothing to say to families seeking a meeting with him about the deaths in custody.

Tanya Day died at the hospital on December 22, 2017 from a brain hemorrhage she suffered when she fell and hit her head in police cells 17 days ago. She had fallen asleep on a train and was arrested for public intoxication, a violation that the royal commission for Aboriginal deaths in custody was recommended to remove 30 years ago.

It simply goes to show the government’s lack of care for our people who are dying at the hands of the system and the state, said Apryl Day.

There were close to 480 deaths [since the end of the royal commission]. And there has been no public recognition by the government. There has been no commitment at work to ensure that our people do not die in custody or that our loved ones receive justice and responsibility.

They were just being ignored. We continue to die in custody, and it is a national crisis.

The news of more deaths comes as two high-profile coronary investigations are underway. Wayne Fella Morrison, 29, died at the hospital in September 2016, three days after a quarrel with staff at Adelaides Yatala Jail left her brain dead. At one point during the incident he was restrained by more than 14 officers.

In NSW, an investigation has begun into the death of 20-year-old Bailey Mackander, who fell from a wall while trying to escape police custody at the Kariong Correctional Center in November 2019.

Greens senator for Victoria Lydia Thorpe said Aboriginal people were heartbroken.

What kind of country wants its First Peoples to bear this kind of pain and trauma? What kind of government refuses to act in the face of this kind of crisis? Our grief is constant. It will never end, Thorpe, a Gunnai Gunditjmara DjabWurrung woman, said on Tuesday.

On April 15, the NSW government received a report from the interparliamentary committee on the detention of Aboriginal people who recommended that the state police observer, the Law Enforcement and Conduct Commission, investigate the deaths in custody.

Police are investigating all custody deaths and preparing a brief test for forensic medicine and Aboriginal families and activists have long called for a more independent process.

The committee, set up at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020 with Liberals, Labor, Greens, Nationals and One Nation MPs, made recommendations aimed at reducing the prison rate, including raising the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14

He also recommended reforms to the Compendium of Acts to exclude obscene language as a reason for arrest. He said the discretionary power of the police was often used to arrest and detain young Aboriginal people. He also recommended that the parole act be reviewed.

Domestic defendants are 20.4% more likely to be paroled by police than non-native defendants in similar cases, a recent NSW Bureau of Statistics and Crime Research study found of more than 500,000 decisions conditions made in NSW between 2015 and 2019

At the time of its release, committee member MP Trevor Khan said the recommendations were not pie in the sky and were deliverable. The chairman, Labor MP Adam Searle, said the recommendations were easily achievable and the ball from today is in the realm of governments.

Berejiklian’s government has six months to formally react but Green Committee member David Shoebridge MP said in light of the news of more deaths in custody, the government had to respond in days or weeks, not months.

Business as usual would see a response in six months, but we know business as usual would see more First Nations deaths in custody, he said.

Weve seen last year how quickly governments can respond to a crisis when they decide to do so.

We need the same urgency to address the crisis of deaths in custody.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said the Berejiklian government is carefully considering the findings and recommendations of the reports.

Over-representation of Aboriginal people in the criminal justice system is a national tragedy, Speakman said. That so many aboriginal people, as a part of the population, come into contact with the criminal justice system, is a product of many complex factors for which there is no single or simple solution.

Speakman said the NSW government has made record investments to reduce wrongdoing, as well as reforms in sentencing, parole and disqualification of driver’s licenses, and has expanded the Koori Youth Court.

The Aboriginal and Icelandic national legal service of the Torres Strait said it was beyond destroyed to learn of another death in custody.

We urgently need to see safe cultural support and Aboriginal-led solutions to stop the death of our people. Governments must stop evading responsibility and act now to ensure the end of these injustices for our people and there is responsibility for those responsible, said its chairperson, Priscilla Atkins.

He backed 15 Aboriginal families whose loved ones had died in custody seeking a meeting with Morrison, a call which so far has gone unanswered, Atkins said. His petition has more than 33,000 signatures.

Apryl Day who is also the founder of Dhadjowa Foundation to support poor families and call for change said local people and islands across the country were grieving and calling for national leadership.

Crowds across the country, you can see it taking a huge toll on our mental health, she said. Makes you relive your trauma from your family members who have died in custody or are still in custody. Fear and dread that other members of your family or someone you love will be afterwards.

To have our crowd bring back this trauma every day, to ignore it from governments, is really hard, knowing you are ignoring them or ignoring your families war.

April 15 was 30 years since the royal commission on Aboriginal deaths in custody. As of today, at least 475 local people have died in police and detention since then.

The Federal Reserve has pledged $ 92.5 million to address Aboriginal deaths in custody, with $ 39 million to reinvest justice in 30 communities.

Australian Federal Indigenous Minister Ken Wyatt and the Prime Minister have been contacted for comments.