Amid the absence, the Sik group brings empty oxygen cylinders from Punjab to set up camp in Delhi





Delhi has been shaking under a severe oxygen crisis after the second deadly coronavirus wave. To meet the gas shortage, the Delhi Management Committee Sikh Gurdwara has set up a camp in the national capital near the Jangpura-Bhogal area where Covid-infected patients are provided with oxygen.

BCCL ‘Hum Chakar Gobind Ke’ A group from the committee, called “Hum Chakar Gobind Ke”, recently purchased 10 oxygen cylinders from Punjab’s Patiala in Delhi to help in the midst of acute shortage.Previously, group members were transporting the oxygen cylinder to homes in the capital, but the increasing number of patients made the task a bit difficult for them.

Representative image / Reuters Jasmeer Singh Khalsa, a member of this camp, told IANS, “Some of our colleagues have started this camp, we have a body called ‘Hum Chakar Gobind Ke’. At least 10 to 15 boys are currently serving “He installed an oxygen cylinder in every vehicle and is keeping patients in the car.” “Initially, we tried to take the cylinders home, but it was a bit of a difficult task. One of our friends, Bobby Bhatia, supported us and we set up this camp right in front of his house,” he said.

BCCL On behalf of Delhi Management Sikh Gurudwara, the camp is also providing food to patients in need. Khalsa and his colleagues were also part of the team that was involved in cleaning some houses last year. Initiated ‘oxygen langar’ This year, they began providing food, along with oxygen regulation for Covid patients. This service has been operating normally since Monday. Currently, all patients getting there in the vehicle are receiving oxygen.

Representative image / Reuters Also, the cylinders are being filled from Manesar to Haryana. Recently, the ‘Oxygen Langar’ service was also launched at Gurdwara in Ghaziabad, where serious patients can go and get oxygen in the car.









