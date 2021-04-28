Philippines, China assert claims over South China Sea

CHINAS Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has confirmed the allegations over the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea and urged the Philippines to stop actions that complicate the situation and escalate disputes.

Wenbin was asked on Monday, April 26, 2021, to comment on exercises being conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in the area, which falls within the Western Philippine Sea (WPS) and the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

China enjoys sovereignty over the Nansha Islands (Spratly) including Zhongye Island and Zhongsha Islands, including Huangyan Island and their adjacent waters, and exercises jurisdiction over the respective waters. We urge the party concerned to respect China’s sovereignty and the rights and interests of China and to refrain from actions that complicate the situation and escalate the dispute.

Zhongye refers to Pagasa Island in the WPS, also known as Thitu Island while Zhongsha Islands refer to Bajo de Masinloc, Panatag Shoal or Scarborough Shoal.

On 12 July 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague unanimously rejected China’s nine-lane claims in the South China Sea and ruled that certain areas of the Spratly Islands are within the EEC of the Philippines based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the children (Unclos).

China has refused to accept this decision.

As of Wednesday, April 28, the Western Philippine National Maritime Task Force (NTF-WPS) said at least five Chinese Coast Guard vessels remain in the WPS despite a series of diplomatic protests filed by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The task force said three Chinese Coast Guard vessels were spotted in Bajo de Masinloc, one near the municipality of Kalayaan and another in the Ayungin Shoal.

These interventions are under consideration for the possible presentation of appropriate diplomatic action, she said in a statement.

The task force said that PCG, the Bureau of Fisheries and Water Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine National Police – Maritime Group (PNP-MG) are in ongoing coordination for the regular deployment of vessels in the WPS for law enforcement, monitoring, security of Philippine fishermen, and environmental protection.

She said BFAR has deployed its monitoring, control and surveillance vessels (MCS) and multi-mission offshore vessels (MMOVs) in Kalayaan municipality to conduct operations against unreported and unregulated fishing, protection of the marine environment and the growth of the well – the feeling of the Filipinos depending on this critical resource which remains to be the priority of the national government.

These vessels are cooperating with PCG vessels and aircraft patrolling the area, NTF-WPS said.

The PNP-MG has also dedicated high-speed tactical watercraft, police-armed vessels and high-speed police vessels ready to deploy to law enforcement patrols. PNP-MG personnel will be posted to the Municipality of Kalayaan and assigned as ship to ship PCG, Philippine Navy (PN) and BFAR. she added.

The task force said military aircraft were also used to carry out rotation sovereignty by patrolling the Kalayaan, Bajo de Masinloc (BdM) and the rest of the western sea.

NTF-WPS said the PCG developed naval patrols that coincided with its ongoing naval capacity building exercise, the Pagsasanay Task Force, in the area which is in response to the continued illegal presence of Chinese vessels there.

From April 15 to 22, it had reported no incidents involving the Chinese Coast Guard and Filipino fishermen. An average of 20 Filipino fishing vessels were found fishing in Bajo de Masinloc during the period mentioned.

Our government will not waver in pursuing peaceful, rule-based and proactive initiatives on environmental protection, navigation safety, maritime and food security within our maritime areas, NTF-WPS said.

We remind all stakeholders in the region of their respective commitments made in the 2002 Declaration on Stakeholder Behavior in the South China Sea and stress the importance of diplomacy and frank discussion in exploring areas of cooperation, particularly in environmental protection. marine in the area, so as not to risk denying current and future generations the right to a healthy and sustainable environment, he added. (Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo / SunStar Philippines)