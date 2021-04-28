



I’m excited to tell you today about some of the senior management team changes at News, which aim to keep our news report strong, mission-driven and insightful, and the closest alignment with Products and Technology to it. run the AP into overall success. To begin with, the Chief of the Washington Bureau Julie Pace and Global Sports Editor Michael Giarrusso will become assistant editors-in-chief and join the senior team. Their promotions recognize the importance of their two areas of coverage to our global news report and their outstanding leadership data. Next, deputy managing editor Amanda Barrett will take broad responsibility for digital content and our efforts to increase our audience. Of course, serving our growing digital needs customers is a top priority for every piece of News. Amanda’s role will be to bring together newsroom developers and others who create digital content, plus our direct audience efforts, in order to focus those efforts with the greatest impact. This will be in addition to her responsibilities which include the Nervous Center, the variety of News staff and the comprehensive storytelling. Clockwise, top left: Amanda Barrett, David Ake, Michael Giarrusso, Julie Pace, David Scott. (AP Photo) In addition, fits an organization with our rich history and vibrant future of visual journalism, Director of Photography David Ake will also become an assistant managing editor. And Deputy Managing Editor Derl McCrudden will focus directly on video and audio, including new opportunities in the broadcast markets. Derls role will involve video surveillance in all its forms, working closely with the entire News management team as we cater to growing video clients and critical needs both internationally and domestically. Taken together, these changes ensure that videos, photos, audio, digital, and text are all represented on the senior team and can interact seamlessly moving forward in a world where both our customers and our efforts directly reach the audience. go beyond any single format. Finally, Deputy Managing Editor for Operations David Scott will become vice president and managing editor of News for operations, products and production. In this expanded role, David will serve as the main News Liaison with Income, Products and Technology as we create products from our journalism. He will also be the point person for how we produce, file and distribute our news report across formats globally. David will continue to oversee global News operations and departmental budgets, expanding his focus to international staff and operational issues as well. In other senior leadership roles: Brian Carovillano will continue as vice president and news editor, overseeing the daily collection of news and stories in all formats in all formats for both our main news report and the enterprise / investigation. Ian Phillips Remains as Vice President and Deputy Editor-in-Chief for international teams, leading journalists in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Noreen Gillespie remains as Deputy Editor-in-Chief for U.S. News, overseeing our teams across America covering nation, national beats, and states. Sarah Nordgren continues as Deputy Editor-in-Chief for business, health and science, entertainment, religion and grants. Sandy Macintyre continues as vice president for key initiatives, focused on video and partnerships. Please join me in congratulating Julie, Michael, Amanda, David A. and David S. on their new roles and promotions. Best, Sally

