



T he UK will cut bilateral funding for foreign waters, sanitation and sanitation projects by more than 80%, a leaked memo has revealed as details of cuts in the foreign aid budget surfaced. WaterAid described cutting down projects in developing countries as wild, noting that hygiene and hand washing are a key line of defense during the coronavirus pandemic. The Commonwealth Office of Foreign Affairs and Development (FCDO) said difficult but necessary decisions are being made due to the financial impact of the Covid-19s. The government has been under constant criticism for setting its manifesto commitment to spend 0.7% of national revenue on overseas aid, reducing it to 0.5%. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was criticized for giving scant details on how the cut will affect overseas aid spending when he published a statement last week. READ MORE Further details have now emerged from the leak, in the form of a document prepared for FCDO Secretary Wendy Morton and first reported by the Telegraph. We expect criticism of spending cuts, especially as the UK public sees water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) as a priority area for UK aid, as hand hygiene is widely recognized as a critical intervention to counter the spread of Covid-19, and because the cuts are being announced in the year that the UK is hosting Cop26, she says. Try to focus their attention on the fact that we are shifting our approach to strengthening sustainable and resilient national Laundry services, she added. While the overall Laundry budget will be cut by 64% in 2021/22 compared to 2019, funding for bilateral clean water assistance will be reduced by 80%. Tim Wainwright, chief executive of charity WaterAid, said: “There is never a good time to cut aid for life-saving water and sanitation, but the midst of the worst pandemic in 100 years should be one of the worst. What is even more incredible is that these savage cuts to water and sanitation funding, which are the first line of defense against Covid-19 twin threats and the impacts of climate change on the world’s poorest countries, should occur just months before the G7 and Cop26 climate summits in which the UK wants to demonstrate global leadership. Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell warned the move would be extremely unpopular and undermine Britain’s reputation. Conservative MP said: Access to water and sanitation is consistently a top priority for the public in the UK when surveyed about what aid should be spent. This will be extremely unpopular and will damage the Britains reputation before hosting the G7 and the climate change policeman. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6597%"/> A boy collects water near a watering hole in a remote area along the Sobat River in the Upper Nile region of northeastern South Sudan (Julien Behal / AP) / Archives and AP Ministers must make decisions like this in Parliament and must put these cuts to the vote. We are balancing books on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world and it is a matter of national shame for our country to cut spending in this way. The FCDO defended its plan to cut the overall aid budget. The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to make difficult but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the total amount we spend on aid. We will still spend more than $ 10 billion this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health, a spokesman said. We are working through what this means for individual programs. Decisions will be announced in due course. Labors international development secretary Preet Kaur said the cuts to clean water funding are shameful.

