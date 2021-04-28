International
The Brexit Trade Agreement receives final approval by the EU Parliament
BRUSSELS The European Parliament voted by a wide margin in the results released on Wednesday morning to give the European Union the final approval of a Brexit agreement already riddled with difficulties, complaints and a judicial challenge.
The vote was 660 in favor, with five against and 32 abstentions.
While the outcome was never really in doubt, Parliament expressed considerable concern about the credibility of the current British government to conduct in good faith the two main Brexit documents: the Withdrawal Agreement and the newly adopted Trade and Cooperation Agreement .
The latest agreement, which regulates trade and customs matters and provides for zero tariffs and zero quotas, has been conditionally implemented since the beginning of the year. It was completed on Christmas Eve and ratified by the British Parliament on 30 December. But a negative vote by the European Parliament would kill him, producing no Brexit deal that neither side favored.
The European Parliament had delayed its vote to protest the treatment of the British in Northern Ireland and the protocol governing trade on the divided island. The Britains’ actions are the source of a legal complaint filed by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, as Britain unilaterally extended grace periods for failing to carry out controls on goods being transported between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.
The two sides have yet to find common ground on how to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aims to protect the single market by avoiding a strong border with Ireland, a member of the European Union.
Distrust pervaded the debate. Christophe Hansen, a leading Brexit lawmaker from Luxembourg, said a positive vote should not be seen as an empty check on the UK government or a blind vote of confidence that they will implement the agreements between us in good faith, but it is rather an insurance policy from our point of view.
The trade and cooperation agreement, Mr Hansen said, will help us remember the UK of the commitments it has signed.
Terry Reintke, a German Green lawmaker, said: “This deal is not good because Brexit is not good. The situation is also complicated because we cannot be sure how credible the UK government is. Still, this deal could be a starting point to rebuild what we lost because of Brexit.
Manfred Weber, a German who heads the party’s largest group, the center-right European Peoples Party, I say bluntly on Twitter. We will vote in favor of the TCA after Brexit, he wrote referring to the trade agreement. But we are concerned about its implementation because we do not trust the government of Boris Johnsons.
There were many concerns expressed about the misuse or undermining of complicated fisheries rights agreements by Britain, as well as the Northern Ireland protocol.
David McAllister, a German lawmaker who is semi-Scottish, said some of the problems encountered so far were from indentation issues, but some stemming from the type of Brexit the UK has chosen for itself, which means increasing divergence from the single market of the European Union. That in itself will require ongoing discussion, he said, as well as working through the remaining areas of the Brexit agreement, including financial services and foreign and security policies.
Brussels was committed to working on practical solutions between Northern Ireland, Ireland and mainland Britain, he said. But protocol is not the problem, it is the solution. The name of the problem is Brexit.
Asking Parliament to ratify the agreement, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, promised that Brussels would use the dispute and enforcement mechanisms in the agreement to secure compliance from Britain. If Britain does not honor its commitments, she said, it would not hesitate to impose punitive tariffs.
The agreement comes with real teeth with a binding dispute resolution mechanism and the possibility for unilateral remedial measures when needed, she said. We do not want to use these tools. But we will not hesitate to use them if necessary.
Dissatisfied with Britain, Parliament had postponed ratification twice. But conditional implementation would have ended by the end of April, so Parliament finally gave its vote.
After a nearly five-hour debate on Tuesday, lawmakers, many of whom were virtually following, voted at a distance, with the final total unveiled just Wednesday morning.
Michel Barnier, who was Brussels’ chief negotiator with Britain, thanked lawmakers for their diligence. He praised the deal but warned: Everyone should take responsibility and respect what it is registered for.
But he summed up the feelings of many when he said: This is a divorce, a warning and a failure, a failure of the European Union and we must learn from it.
Ratification would mark a new chapter in relations with Britain, for better or worse, she said. Von der Leyen. She hoped, she said, that it would represent the foundation of a strong and close partnership based on our common interests and values.
Britain voted to leave the European Union almost five years ago, in a referendum in June 2016. Brexit complications and ongoing struggles to implement it have served, if nothing else, to end talks in the rest of the world. of the European Union to make a similar exit.
Monika Pronczuk contributed to reporting.
