The Brexit Trade Agreement receives final approval by the EU Parliament

BRUSSELS The European Parliament voted by a wide margin in the results released on Wednesday morning to give the European Union the final approval of a Brexit agreement already riddled with difficulties, complaints and a judicial challenge.

The vote was 660 in favor, with five against and 32 abstentions.

While the outcome was never really in doubt, Parliament expressed considerable concern about the credibility of the current British government to conduct in good faith the two main Brexit documents: the Withdrawal Agreement and the newly adopted Trade and Cooperation Agreement .

The latest agreement, which regulates trade and customs matters and provides for zero tariffs and zero quotas, has been conditionally implemented since the beginning of the year. It was completed on Christmas Eve and ratified by the British Parliament on 30 December. But a negative vote by the European Parliament would kill him, producing no Brexit deal that neither side favored.

The European Parliament had delayed its vote to protest the treatment of the British in Northern Ireland and the protocol governing trade on the divided island. The Britains’ actions are the source of a legal complaint filed by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, as Britain unilaterally extended grace periods for failing to carry out controls on goods being transported between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.