California’s largest superTanker used to fight fires in California may be sold for COVID-19 response

As Western states prepare for this fire season, the world’s largest firefighting aircraft has been deployed and could be transformed to help fight another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic.

After investing tens of millions in updating the Global SuperTanker and its technology, revenue coming primarily from contracts with the U.S. and California governments did not produce enough profit for the company to continue financing the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC , the investment company that owns the aircraft.

Alterna’s decision to deploy the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded aircraft operations and upgrades since 2016. Since the announcement, the Connecticut-based firm has received several offers to buy the SuperTanker and for them turned it into a cargo plane, Miller said.

The COVID crisis has led to a huge boom in the market of ships flying around PPE, flying around vaccines, just all the items you can’t afford to put on a ship and wait 45 days to get, Miller said.

The investment firm is open to potential investors who want to continue using SuperTanker for fire response, but if freight companies present a more attractive offer, the firm will sell to them, Miller said.

In order for the SuperTanker to be ready for the 2021 fire season, the aircraft will have to undergo a federal certification process by June, said Dan Reese, president of Global SuperTanker Services.

As the company weighs its options, two Washington state lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to members of the U.S. Congress in Western states urging them to find a solution to continue the SuperTanker operations, which they describe as weapons. largest and one of the best in catastrophic fire fighting.

Our time is limited, during this week, they write. A willing buyer, a group of investors, or a government loan guarantee is needed to enhance and help protect our livelihood, economy, and environment against this destructive enemy.

During the 2020 season, there were 58,950 fires burning over 15,816 square miles (40,963.29 square miles), according to the National Inter-Agency Fire Center in Idaho.

Global SuperTanker is one of the very Big Airtankers used to fight fires from above by throwing fire and water. Water falls into fires and fire retardant is usually thrown near or around fires as an additional line of protection. Once the retardant dries, it denies oxygen to the vegetation to prevent the spread of fire.

But some fire experts, such as Andy Stahl, executive director at Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, are skeptical about using tanks and fire retardants because of the dangers posed by firefighting, specific environmental factors needed. to operate the cistern and the total cost of the retardants.

Stahl said fire retardant is not used at all or only extremely rarely in the Midwest or the East Coast. Fire retardant, he said, is a western state phenomenon because there is more federal land and the U.S. Forest Service has money to spend on retardants, which Stahl says are “more expensive than throwing Perrier off planes.”

By 2020, federal government and state agencies dropped over 56 million gallons (211,983,060 gallons) of retardant, which costs an average of $ 3.10 per gallon, according to the agency’s Inter-Agency National Fire Center.

Retarding contracts are very lucrative for a small group of highly influential fire companies and for the bureaucracy that uses them. “The retarder is a great way to show the concerned public that they are really trying to protect their homes,” Stahl said.

But Michael DeGrosky, head of the Defense Bureau at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said there is time and place for effective retardant use.

Like all tools, you need to use the right tool in the right situation, DeGrosky said. My personal experience is that the retardant is most effective in the initial attack. It can be used very effectively when trying to run a fire and pull it out of homes and possessions.

Other very large boatmen can carry up to 8,000 gallons (30,283 liters) of fire retardant, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Global SuperTanker can drop up to 19,200 gallons (72,678 liters) of water or flame retardant in six seconds and fly up to 61 feet above the ground to do its job. Can be recharged in just 13 minutes.

Domestically, the SuperTanker has been used primarily in California and Oregon in 2018. Fire officials in Washington and Montana said the SuperTanker has not been used in their states, so eliminating it will not affect their fire response this season. .

There is always the possibility that by having it unavailable in California or Oregon, where it usually operates, you can put other pressures on the system. The aircraft we rely on can be carried there, but we do not see any direct impact, DeGrosky said of the Montana fire response.

Officials from Montana and Washington said they would provide access to additional planes and helicopters through their fire department and regional and national contracts for other aircraft for next season.

The SuperTanker was also deployed in Israel in 2016 and in Chile in 2017. The company declined to say how much the SuperTanker costs per day.