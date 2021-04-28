California’s largest superTanker used to fight fires in California may be sold for COVID-19 response

Suggest a correction
As Western states prepare for this fire season, the world’s largest firefighting aircraft has been deployed and could be transformed to help fight another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic.
After investing tens of millions in updating the Global SuperTanker and its technology, revenue coming primarily from contracts with the U.S. and California governments did not produce enough profit for the company to continue financing the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC , the investment company that owns the aircraft.
Alterna’s decision to deploy the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded aircraft operations and upgrades since 2016. Since the announcement, the Connecticut-based firm has received several offers to buy the SuperTanker and for them turned it into a cargo plane, Miller said.
The COVID crisis has led to a huge boom in the market of ships flying around PPE, flying around vaccines, just all the items you can’t afford to put on a ship and wait 45 days to get, Miller said.
The investment firm is open to potential investors who want to continue using SuperTanker for fire response, but if freight companies present a more attractive offer, the firm will sell to them, Miller said.
In order for the SuperTanker to be ready for the 2021 fire season, the aircraft will have to undergo a federal certification process by June, said Dan Reese, president of Global SuperTanker Services.
As the company weighs its options, two Washington state lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to members of the U.S. Congress in Western states urging them to find a solution to continue the SuperTanker operations, which they describe as weapons. largest and one of the best in catastrophic fire fighting.
Our time is limited, during this week, they write. A willing buyer, a group of investors, or a government loan guarantee is needed to enhance and help protect our livelihood, economy, and environment against this destructive enemy.
During the 2020 season, there were 58,950 fires burning over 15,816 square miles (40,963.29 square miles), according to the National Inter-Agency Fire Center in Idaho.
Global SuperTanker is one of the very Big Airtankers used to fight fires from above by throwing fire and water. Water falls into fires and fire retardant is usually thrown near or around fires as an additional line of protection. Once the retardant dries, it denies oxygen to the vegetation to prevent the spread of fire.
But some fire experts, such as Andy Stahl, executive director at Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, are skeptical about using tanks and fire retardants because of the dangers posed by firefighting, specific environmental factors needed. to operate the cistern and the total cost of the retardants.
Stahl said fire retardant is not used at all or only extremely rarely in the Midwest or the East Coast. Fire retardant, he said, is a western state phenomenon because there is more federal land and the U.S. Forest Service has money to spend on retardants, which Stahl says are “more expensive than throwing Perrier off planes.”
By 2020, federal government and state agencies dropped over 56 million gallons (211,983,060 gallons) of retardant, which costs an average of $ 3.10 per gallon, according to the agency’s Inter-Agency National Fire Center.
Retarding contracts are very lucrative for a small group of highly influential fire companies and for the bureaucracy that uses them. “The retarder is a great way to show the concerned public that they are really trying to protect their homes,” Stahl said.
But Michael DeGrosky, head of the Defense Bureau at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said there is time and place for effective retardant use.
Like all tools, you need to use the right tool in the right situation, DeGrosky said. My personal experience is that the retardant is most effective in the initial attack. It can be used very effectively when trying to run a fire and pull it out of homes and possessions.
Other very large boatmen can carry up to 8,000 gallons (30,283 liters) of fire retardant, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Global SuperTanker can drop up to 19,200 gallons (72,678 liters) of water or flame retardant in six seconds and fly up to 61 feet above the ground to do its job. Can be recharged in just 13 minutes.
Domestically, the SuperTanker has been used primarily in California and Oregon in 2018. Fire officials in Washington and Montana said the SuperTanker has not been used in their states, so eliminating it will not affect their fire response this season. .
There is always the possibility that by having it unavailable in California or Oregon, where it usually operates, you can put other pressures on the system. The aircraft we rely on can be carried there, but we do not see any direct impact, DeGrosky said of the Montana fire response.
Officials from Montana and Washington said they would provide access to additional planes and helicopters through their fire department and regional and national contracts for other aircraft for next season.
The SuperTanker was also deployed in Israel in 2016 and in Chile in 2017. The company declined to say how much the SuperTanker costs per day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]