Government To Accelerate Covid-19 Vaccination In KL, Selangor: Adham





PUTRAJAYA, April 28 – The government will speed up the Covid-19 vaccination program in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, amid high levels of Covid-19 incidence, Dr Adham Baba said today. The health minister said the capital of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, the most developed state of the countries, are both important places where essential businesses and the economy cannot be closed. “Our approach is to speed up vaccination for Selangor and Kuala Lumpur because by speeding up vaccination, we will achieve herd immunity earlier,” Dr. Adham told a joint news conference with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at the National Immunization Program. Covid-19 (PICK) sot These areas are important with which core businesses and the economy cannot be closed and we also need to look at population density and crowded mobilization. Just yesterday, Selangor reported 750 new Covid-19 cases, with a Covid-19 incidence rate of 11.4 per 100,000 population. The incidence rate of Kuala Lumpurs yesterday was higher than Selangor with 21.3 per 100,000 population. Both incidence levels exceeded the national level of 8.4 per 100,000 population. Selangor, whose population is highest in Malaysia, reported an average of 705 new Covid-19 cases daily over the past week. Kuala Lumpur, meanwhile, reported a daily average of 288 cases over the past week. Of the 56 sub-districts in Selangor, 24 are currently in the red zone with more than 40 new Covid-19 cases, while 89.7 percent (26 sub-districts) in Kuala Lumpur are in the red zone, based on a 14- average movement of the day. Selangor has vaccinated the highest number of individuals with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, translating to 1,103 people fully vaccinated per 100,000 population, while Kuala Lumpur has fully vaccinated 2,660 people per 100,000 population since yesterday. Khairy, during the press conference, also stressed that since the beginning of PICK Phase Two, Penang has managed to administer the highest number of doses (13,333 doses), followed by Pahang (14,812 doses), and Sarawak (11,893 doses). The second phase began in phases with 30 vaccination centers (PPVs) open on 19 April. As of today, we have already activated 60 PPVs in 12 states and more will be opened, Khairy said. By the end of May, a total of 129 PPVs will operate nationwide. Coordinating Minister for Vaccines Covid-19 also announced that so far, Malaysia has received 1,938,660 doses of vaccines and will receive 139,010 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines between today and April 30th. Of the 1,938,660 doses of vaccine available, 70.7 percent of doses (1,369,749) were administered. In addition, Khairy also announced that 1,500 media personnel will be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine in May.

