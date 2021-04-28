International
Stuart Robert praises Scott Morrison for practicing the Pentecostal tradition of laying hands | News from Australia
Employment Minister Stuart Robert has sought to explain the Pentecostal prayer of laying on of hands after Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed he had practiced the tradition of visits to disaster relief centers.
Robert, who attended the conference of Australian Christian Churches in the Gold Coast last week, is a Pentecostal Christian friend whom Morrison recognized as Brother Stuie and a member of his group of Christian believers in Canberra when he was addressed an audience of 2,000 people.
Morrison spoke at length at the pastors’ conference, revealing that he had practiced laying on of hands, a Pentecostal tradition of healing and encouraging the faith while working as prime minister.
I was in evacuation centers, where people thought I was just hugging someone and I was praying, and putting my hands on people who put their hands on them and prayed in different situations, he said.
It has been enough time, it has been enough time, and I believe God has used us in those moments to be able to provide relief and comfort and just a little security.
When asked about the practice at Wednesdsay, Robert said Morrison’s speech was excellent and insisted that Morrison had spoken to pastors of the church gathered in the same way he spoke to many faith communities.
He spoke to them about what was important, asked for help in terms of values for Australians, Robert told Sky News.
If you see how the prime minister engages with the Australians, and he does, damn talk to them, damn pray with them, and there is nothing wrong with asking permission, but they come to the Australians and say you know what, we love you , for you, we want to pray for you.
So I think it’s really powerful. I think it’s really worth it.
When asked if putting hands was essentially someone hugging and saying a prayer for him, Robert said the practice had to do with bonding.
There is nothing more appealing than finding and connecting with other human beings, and Australians really appreciate it when the Prime Minister says: You know what? You are valuable to me; you matter to me can i pray for you Can I help you? Can we talk? Need a hug? I think it ‘s great.
After Morrison’s comments became public, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he opposed the idea that God is on every political side.
“For me, trust is a personal matter,” he told Radio National. I respect the beliefs of the people themselves, but it is also important that here we have a division between church and state.
I do not intend to comment on the Prime Ministers’ belief that it is his business.
I think the separation of church and state is important.
I think the idea that God is on every political side is no more respectable than the idea that when a sports team wins it is because of some divine intervention.
