The international organization honors renowned microbiologist Rutgers





Martin J. Blaser, MD, has been awarded the 2020 Medal of Honor by the Association of Microbiology of the UK in recognition of his study of the microbiome and its interactions within the human body that provide protection against and lead to disease. Dr. Blaser, Henry Rutgers Chair of Human Microbiome and professor of medicine and microbiology at Rutgers Medical School Robert Wood Johnson and director of the Center for Biotechnology and Advanced Medicine in Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, joins a historical list of scientists, including of the Nobel Prize, who have also been awarded the Prize Medal for the impact their work has had on medicine and patient care around the world. Dr. Blaser, an infectious disease physician, has been one of the medical school’s leading researchers on SARS-CoV-2 and the impact of the virus on patients and frontline staff. His experience and thought helped to raise some of the university’s earliest funding to support the Rutgers Corona Cohort study, which at the time of launch, was the country’s largest COVID-related study for healthcare workers. Also a microbiologist, Dr. Blaser has spent his career studying the human microbiome. His groundbreaking research focuses on understanding the relationships that humans have with their pathogenic and colonizing bacteria. He also studies the relationship of the human microbiome to health and major diseases, such as asthma, overweight, diabetes, allergies, inflammatory bowel disease and cancer, and has extended his investigations, seeking to determine if there is a link to COVID-19 and whether the microbiome plays a role in the susceptibility or severity of the virus. As director of CABM, Dr. Blaser leads the university’s focus on biotechnology research, overseeing 17 leading investigators and their laboratories, which focus on basic biomedical research in three main areas: infectious disease, cancer, and neurological / neurodegenerative development. He serves as an advisor to undergraduate and medical students, postdoctoral colleagues, and new faculty members. He serves as chair of the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB); holds 24 U.S. patents; and has written more than 600 original articles. He wrote Missing Microbes, a book directed by the general audience, now translated into 20 languages. He was also honored for his work in 2019 with the Robert Koch Gold Medal. The Medal of Honor is awarded annually to a distinguished microbiologist who is a global leader in his or her field and whose work has had a far-reaching impact beyond the discipline of microbiology. The honor was given to Dr. Blaser during the annual meeting of the society, held practically on April 29, in which he presented his work during an honorary lecture. ###

Responsibility: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of the press releases posted on EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos