Rising virus, vaccine shortages spread beyond the borders of India





DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) – India has been trying to fight growing coronavirus infections by increasing its production of vaccines and halting their exports, cutting off supplies to neighbors like Bangladesh and Nepal as they fight their infections.

These nations have imposed blockades as residents of major cities flee to the countryside seeking safety. They are also turning to China and Russia for vaccines in a desperate attempt to deal with a pandemic that is becoming bigger and more deadly across South Asia.

Although newer, more transmissible variants appear to be partly behind the overexertion, experts say other factors are contributing, including large holiday gatherings and growing fatigue with social distance and wearing masks.

Here is a look at the situation in parts of South Asia, a region with about a quarter of the world’s population: BANGLADESH Growth in India has created major concerns for Bangladesh, which shares a land border that stretches 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) with India and where infections and deaths have risen in recent weeks. The Muslim-majority country of 160 million is under an extended blockade until May 5, which authorities say could be extended. Bangladeshi officials fear new variants circulating in India could wreak havoc. “This is a matter of serious concern to us,” said Dr. ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Government Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research. “This concern has prompted the government to suspend all cross-border movement of people.” With India imposing a ban on the export of AstraZeneca vaccines made by its Serum Institute in India, Bangladesh is trying to get technology from Russia and China to produce their own vaccines in the country. NEPAL An increase in infection in Nepal has prompted the government to impose new roadblocks on cities and towns, restricting the movement of people and vehicles and closing markets, offices and schools. Hospital beds were already scarce and medical resources were being depleted as the country entered a new wave trying to recover from an economic shock from a nearly four-month stalemate last year. Nepal’s latest concern has been the 1,800-kilometer (1,125 miles) open border that the Himalayan nation shares with India. Tens of thousands of Nepalese migrant workers have returned to Nepal across this border as India’s health system collapses. The government has ordered rehearsals and quarantines for those arriving, but in practice many people slip undetected and travel to their villages. Nepal launched a vaccination campaign in January with 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by India, but it was suspended due to India’s refusal to allow exports as its domestic situation deteriorated. Nepal has also paid for an additional 1 million doses from India, but has been awaiting delivery since March. This shipment is needed for older people scheduled for a second dose in May. The campaign resumed with 800,000 doses of vaccines donated by China, and now Nepal is negotiating with Russian authorities for supplies of Russian vaccines. SRI LANKA For many weeks, the number of daily COVID-19 infections in the island nation of Sri Lanka was below 200. But last week, the figure suddenly rose to 1,466 on Thursday, the highest amount in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Government and health officials say the growing number is driven by celebrations and bargains around the traditional New Year festival that fell on April 14 – and they warn that the worst is yet to come. Dr. Padma Gunarathne, president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, said the country is in the early stages of another rise in infections and “this is a very dangerous situation for Sri Lanka.” The country, with a population of nearly 22 million, has registered 104,953 coronavirus infections and 655 deaths. Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura University, said a more transmissible variant now circulating is contributing to growth. The government responded by imposing restrictions, including suspending schools and state functions and banning private meetings and parties. However, the media shows that some people ignore social distancing and fail to wear face masks. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera warned that the number of patients “could increase very decisively within the next two weeks”. butane The small nation of Bhutan is a success story in the region despite being poor and shares land borders with China, where the virus was first discovered, and India, which is now facing a catastrophe. The nation of about 800,000 people has recorded only one death and 1,059 infections. Its success is based on the early approval of blockades, quarantines, tracking contacts and other measures, as well as a rapid vaccination program this year. More than 480,000 doses of vaccine have been administered as of April 26, according to government statistics. ___ Associated Press Writers Binaj Gurubacharya in Kathmandu, Nepal; Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed to this report. ___ The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Scientific Education Department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos