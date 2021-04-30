Thousands of people are returning to the dance floor for the first night of the club in more than a year.

About 6,000 people will descend on a warehouse at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool over two nights as part of scientific trials to see how countries can reopen without social distancing following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors to the First Dance will not be required to wear a headscarf or social distance.

Circus club owner and DJ Yousef Zaher, better known as Yousef, said he expects “super enthusiastic” entertainers to jump around in a circle “making nuts” and seeing people who have not seen for a “long, long time” in an environment safe

Only people living in the Liverpool city area are allowed to attend. Vaccine passports are not part of the city pilot.

They should also have a negative Covid-19 lateral leak test before being allowed and encouraged to do a home PCR test on the day of the event and five days later to ensure that any transmission of the virus is properly monitored.

DJ Yousef mixing music Credit: MORGANC CLIVE MORGAN / PA Archive / PA Views

When everything is connected, all the points connect the music, the environment, the people, me playing, everyone is having a good time, feeling safe, we can forget Covid for even five minutes. Yousef

Club nights follow one test business events which was held in the city under similar rules earlier this week.

Sunday, a crowd of 5,000 is expected at a music festival in Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

Events are part of ea series of government trials exploring how crowds can safely return to major public events.

The Event Search program will be used to provide key scientific data on how events for a range of audiences can be allowed to be safely reopened as part of the blockchain guide, starting no earlier than June 21st.

For the nightclub pilot, scientists are looking to see if and how crowds mingling and dancing inside increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

This has not been an easy and especially difficult process as the night sector has not been open for more than a year. Whoever participates will not only help establish and run clubs in Liverpool, they will be pioneers for the whole country. Claire McColgan, Director of Culture Liverpool

Liverpool Public Health Director Matt Ashton said, “ERP is about coming back again to do what we want to do, safely.

“We all wanted a return to normalcy and although we know the scale of Covid-19 issues is currently low, it is still there and new variants and international travel are still a real cause for concern.

“Staying in the block is not an option, you need to understand what is the best and safest way to reopen major events.”

Mr Ashton added that there should be “a great sense of pride” that Liverpool is taking on a national looking role.

The Bramley-Moore Dock has previously hosted major music events, such as the Liverpool Sound City in 2015 Credit: Katja Ogrin / EMPICS Entertainment

Circus has been a major house and techno music activity for 18 years.

Yousef said he thinks the weekend could go down in history, but added that the most important thing is “try and get Covid behind us”.