Kenya delays closure of camps housing half a million people | Global development

Kenya has again postponed the closure of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps, according to details of a meeting on April 29 between UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and senior government officials.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said 433,765 refugees were currently living in the camps. In total, almost 280,000 are from Somalia, with others coming from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A joint team, made up of officials from the government and the UN agency, will now be formed to complete a roadmap for the next steps towards a humane refugee management in both camps.

We are serious about completing the repatriation program, which we started in 2016, in full function of our international obligations and our domestic responsibility. Therefore, we reiterate our previous position to close both Dadaab and Kakuma camps by June 30, 2022, said interior cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiangi.

The new move follows several announcements by the government that aimed to close the camps, including issuing a two-week ultimatum in March to the UNHCR to provide a roadmap.

For the past 30 years, Kenya has taken on the burden of sheltering refugees in Thursday camps, which have overstretched their capacity, and has repeatedly expressed concerns about the safety of Kenyans and refugees in the camps.

UNHCR unveiled a plan in Kenya in early April that included voluntary return to the safety and dignity of refugees in their home countries, relocation to third countries, and alternative accommodation options in Kenya for some East Africans.

Grandi said the UN was pleased that Kenya would continue to provide protection and services to asylum seekers and refugees as solutions were pursued because refugee camps are not long-term solutions to forced relocation.

I believe that the Kenyan government and people will continue to show their generous hospitality to refugees, as they have done for nearly three decades, as we continue discussions on a strategy to find the most sustainable, appropriate and based solutions rights for refugees and asylum seekers residing in refugee camps in Dadaab and Kakuma, Grandi said.

Kenyan cabinet secretary for foreign affairs Raychelle Omamo said the closure was an aspiration to restore the dignity of the displaced. She added: We are not evicting people, but a camp is not a permanent thing. It is an ambiguous place. No one should live in a place of insecurity or indignation generation after generation. What we are working on now is how to achieve this collaboratively, which is consistent with Global Compact for Refugees.

Kenya, in recent days, is under pressure to overturn the decision. At a news conference ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ virtual trip to Africa this month, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Robert Godec said the US was very worried in connection with the closure of Dadaab and Kakuma.

I have spoken to Kenyan leaders themselves on this issue. And Kenyans have pledged to honor their international commitments regarding refugees, and we welcome that commitment. We expect them to do it. It is an ongoing topic of discussion, Godec said.

The UNHCR has come up with a really good proposal for a way forward. And we understand that the Kenyans accepted it. We hope, again, that the Kenyans will live up to their international commitment and that this issue can be resolved.