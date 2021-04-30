SINGAPORE –

Tight measures to protect community affairs at Tan Tock Seng Hospital:

– To date, a total of 13 Covid-19 cases have been identified between staff and patients at TTSH, and all close contacts have been quarantined

– All TTSH staff and patients who were in the Main Levels of the TTSH block 3 to 13 from 18 April to 28 April are being tested

– All public places visited by cases during their potential infectious period will be closed for two days for cleaning, and to facilitate staff testing

– Supervision testing will be performed for the following persons:

– Patients who were discharged from TTSH on or after April 18, and those who visited the hospital during the period

– Those who have been, or work in public places that cases of TTSH groups had visited during their infectious period

Limit social gatherings to two per day in total:

– Avoid going to crowded places and stay home where possible

– Limit social gatherings to two gatherings a day in total, either for another home or in a public place

– Keep groups as small as possible and stay in a regular contact group

– Stay home if you feel unwell and see a doctor to be tested if you are ill. Get the Covid-19 vaccine when given

– Employers should allow their employees to work from home where possible, and continue to shake the start-up time of those who need to return to work. Employers must also implement flexible working hours

Restrictions on shopping malls must take place from 1 May to 14 May:

– For shopping malls and large independent stores, the utilization limit will be reduced to one person per 8 m sq of gross floor area (GFA), from one person per 10 m sq of GFA previously

– Shopping malls known as Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will have random and equal entry restrictions on restored Sundays

– Outdoor pits for barbecues and campsites, including those in parks, HDB properties, buildings and clubs in the country will be closed to the public

– From May 7 to May 14, all attractions that have received the prior approval of the Ministry of Trade and Industry to operate will have to reduce their operating capacity to 50 percent, from 65 percent before

Travel restrictions from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

– From Saturday (May 1), at 11:59 pm, all long-distance passage holders and short-term visitors with the latest travel history to these countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter Singapore, or will be allowed to transit through Singapore

– All travelers with a history of recent trips to these countries who have not yet completed their 14-day Notice of Stay at Home (SHN) until Sunday (May 2) at 11.59 pm will need to complete seven additional days at dedicated facilities. They will have to undergo three Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests: upon arrival, on day 14 of their SHN, and another test before the end of their 21-day SHN period.

Travelers from Thailand to serve 14-day notice of stay at home at dedicated facilities:

– From Sunday (May 2), at 11.59 pm, those who have a travel history in the past 14 days in Thailand will be required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities and they will not be allowed most choose even if they have received approval to give up earlier