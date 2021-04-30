Mysterious 7,000-year-old stone structures may be part of the prehistoric cattle cult

Widespread rectangular structures scattered throughout northwestern Arabia dating back more than 7,000 years may have been part of a prehistoric cattle cult, researchers have discovered.

More than 1,000 mysterious structures, referred to as mustals (an Arabic word meaning “rectangle”), have been documented in Saudi Arabia. As their appearance varies, they are usually rectangular in shape and often consist of two platforms connected by two walls. Archaeological work shows that some of the mustaches had a room in the center made of stone walls surrounding an open area with a stone standing in the center.

The new research reinforces a theory proposed by other researchers that the mustates had a ritualistic purpose and, in addition, provides evidence that they were part of a cattle cult.

“Northwest Arabia’s mustaches represent the first large-scale, monumental ritual landscape anywhere in the world, preceding Stonehenge by more than 2,500 years,” said Melissa Kennedy, assistant director of the Achaeological Archeology Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AAKSA). in a statement.

“These structures can now be interpreted as ritual installations dating back to the end of the sixth millennium BC, with recent excavations uncovering the earliest evidence of [a] cattle cult in the Arabian Peninsula “, wrote a team of researchers in a letter published on April 30 in the journal Antiquity .

The team study found that “these monuments are architecturally more complex than previously thought, including rooms, entrances and orthostats [upright stone slabs], “the team wrote in the article.

Arabian Excavations

Some of the mustaches have been looted or damaged, but in 2019, the team was able to dig up a mustache that was undisturbed. They found that it contained large numbers of cattle bones and horns, as well as remains from sheep, goats and gazelles. These remains were found in the center of a room – which was built of stone walls – next to a large raised stone, leading the team to believe that they were “offers” from people participating in ritual activities related to a cattle cult; this cult may have been dedicated to deities or supernatural forces associated with cattle.

Since writing was not invented at the time, scholars are not exactly sure of the beliefs of such followers of the cattle cult.

People may have made their way to the room through a procession. “The architecture of these whiskers suggests that their use involved an element of procession. Their narrow entrances show that the structures were achieved in a single file,” the team wrote in the Antiquity article.

Archaeologists also found rock art in the area and from the same period of time that supports the idea that mustaches were used as part of a cattle cult. The rock art shows “scenes of both cattle and hunting,” the team wrote.

The structures are so large and prominent in the landscape that a ritual function seems possible, the researchers said. In addition, the long walls are no higher than 1.6 meters (0.5 meters), which means the structures could not have functioned like animal pens, they said. they

More than 1,000 of these mustaches have been documented in Arabia and they date back about 7,000 years. (Image credit: AAKSA Photography and the Royal Commission on AlUla, courtesy of Antiquity)

Environmental data

The discovery of cattle bones and horns inside the mustache adds to the evidence that the environment in the region was wetter about 7,000 years ago than it is today.

“The environment was certainly much wetter during this period, we know this from paleoclimatological data collected from all over the Arabian Peninsula,” Kennedy told Live Science in an email.

“Cattle need a lot of water to survive, so by finding these beautifully preserved cattle horns in mustatil, we are starting to get a better understanding of what the Late Neolithic was like in this part of the Arabian Peninsula.” said Kennedy.

More mysteries

There are many more mysteries about mustaches that remain to be solved. For example, why were some mustaches built on the slopes of volcanoes?

“We’re not quite sure why they were built on volcanoes,” said Hugh Thomas, project director. “Perhaps, by placing some of these structures in prominent landscape features such as volcanoes, they may have been used as landscape markers or perhaps territorial markers indicating pasture grazing areas for specific groups,” Thomas said.

“What’s really interesting is that some mustatil are very visible, while others are almost hidden. There seems to be almost no consistency in placement, which is very unusual,” Thomas said.

The team plans to conduct more excavations in the future and study the structures using Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Thomas said.

Originally published in Live Science.