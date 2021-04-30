CIS Prime Minister suspends political activities, pays homage to Zulu Nation Regent, Queen Mantfombi

DURBAN – The KwaZulu-Natal government will suspend its activities for the coming days as a sign of respect and honor for the death of the Zulu Nation Regent, Her Majesty the Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The queen’s passing was officially announced on Thursday by the Inkos of the Buthelezi Clan and the Traditional Prime Minister to the Monarch and the Zulu Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

According to CIS Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala, the provincial government will reduce and suspend most of its activities as part of its honors for the queen.

“Her rise to the position of regent underlined her agency and served to administer the last burial rites in the backward, patriarchal and chauvinist tendencies which regarded women as inferior beings whose existence could be confined to the home alone, ensuring support for men and childcare.

She followed in the footsteps of many wonderful female builders of nations like Mkabayi kaJama and Queen Nandi who took important positions and contributed significantly to building the world renowned and respected Zulu Kingdom, the Prime Minister said.

He said the provincial executive council will also visit the royal family to express its condolences.

It is with deep sadness that we have received the heartbreaking news of the untimely death of Her Majesty the Queen. This is another tragedy of monumental proportions that will strike the province and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

It is an undeniable double blow not only to the royal family, but to the people of this province and the nation as a whole. Even more shocking is that Her Majesty has left us in the middle of a period of mourning for our beloved monarch, King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu, said Zikalala.

He added that his office is in constant contact with the royal family.

As a government, we will do our part to provide support for the royal family and the nation, who are understandably desperate at this stage.

The queen’s death comes a month after the death of her husband. He was 73 years old.

