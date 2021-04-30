South Jordan school launches ‘test-to-stay’ protocol as dozens of students test positive for COVID-19



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah South Jordan’s Elk Ridge High School is set to begin testing its students for COVID-19 after an outbreak of 57 positive cases at school in the last two weeks. “We’ve had 25 incoming cases over the weekend and that kind of fear lessens us, we haven’t seen such an increase since the 2nd wave we had,” said Mary Hill, an epidemiologist at the Salt County Department of Health. Lejkut. “They tested 78 of the students involved in the school musical and we came out with 26 positives.” The school will conduct the test from 16:00 to 7 pm on Friday, and during school on Monday, May 3rd. Each student will be given a rapid test and a PCR test (saliva or nasopharyngeal) to determine the right to continue personal learning. Those students who will not be tested until May 3 can return to classes in person on May 10. The school released the following details regarding the testing procedures: Quick Tests Students should not eat or drink for 30 minutes before being tested.

Quick test results will be emailed immediately after testing.

If a student the rapid test result is negative , they will be able to continue learning in person while waiting for PCR test results.

If a student the rapid test result is positive, they will have to isolate for 10 days from the test date and learn virtually until they return. PCR tests Students should not eat or drink for 30 minutes before being tested.

PCR test results are usually emailed within 24-48 hours.

If the rapid test results and PCR do not match, the PCR result is final.

If a PCR test returns positive, a student will have to isolate for 10 days from the test date and learn practically until he returns. Friday, April 30, Walking Test (from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm) We strongly recommend that your student be tested on Friday to minimize learning disruptions. You must pre-register your student for testing at this connection before arrival on Friday. You will also need to sign physical copies e this release of information AND this consent for testing . When you arrive, please follow the path used during dropout and daily pick-up before school. You will not need to leave your vehicle. If you are unable to print and sign the forms, we will have them available on the website, but online pre-registration must be completed before arrival. Monday, May 3, Testing at school Even if they did not test on Friday, your student can attend school on Monday if they have pre-registered for the test and bring signed consent forms. You must pre-register your student for testing at this connection before sending them to school. You will also need to sign physical copies e this release of information AND this consent for testing . Students will be tested throughout the day during class. Students taking the COVID Test in Elk Ridge on April 26th If your student took the COVID test in Elk Ridge this past Monday, April 26, your student is not required to be tested again if they have no symptoms. A note on the End-of-Year Academic Testing We will administer the year-end academic testing over the coming weeks and any student who is in quarantine either receives a positive COVID test result or will be able to take the year-end test upon its return or will be justified by the test. Thank you for your understanding and support as we continue to work together to keep our school and community safe.

