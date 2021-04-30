The Egyptian midwife was a pregnant woman, scientists discover in the world first

(CNN) An Egyptian zombie previously believed to be a priest has turned out to be a pregnant woman.

The sudden discovery, the first of its kind anywhere in the world, was made by Polish scientists in Warsaw Zombie Project

The team, which since 2015 has been working to thoroughly examine human and animal mummies from Ancient Egypt in National Museum in Warsaw , revealed the true identity of the body after discovering a small leg in the abdomen on a scan.

According to Marzena Oarek-Szilke, anthropologist and archaeologist from the Faculty of Archeology at the University of Warsaw, she and her colleagues had already summarized their research and were preparing to present their findings for publication.

She told the Polish state news agency PAP: “With my husband Stanisaw, an Egyptian archaeologist, we saw the last image and noticed a familiar image of the parents of three children in the womb of the deceased woman: a small leg.” .

Archaeologists from the Warsaw Mummy Project examine the mummy, previously thought to be a priest. Warsaw Zombie Project

Wojtek Eismond, one of the three co-founders of the Warsaw Mummy Project, told CNN that the mummy was first brought to Poland in 1826 by Jan Wyk-Rudzki.

It was believed to be a woman at the time, but the appearance changed during the 1920s when an inscription on the sarcophagus was translated to reveal the name of an Egyptian priest, Hor-Djehuty. Although it belongs to the University of Warsaw, my mother has been on loan to the museum since 1917 where it was displayed.

During the study, the team uncovered some interesting data. Using computed tomography, which meant that mom’s bandages should not be removed, they discovered that the body had a delicate skeletal structure. The most detailed analysis convinced the researchers that the body was female as there was no sign of the penis. A 3D visualization of the body clearly showed long hair, curly and mummified breasts, according to the team.

Further investigations

The body was found to have a “delicate skeletal structure”, leading researchers to suspect it was a woman Warsaw Zombie Project

Eismond told CNN that the woman is thought to have died between the ages of 20 and 30 and that the fetus would have been in the 26 to 30 week gestation period.

“We do not know the cause of death – he will be the subject of further investigation,” he said.

One of the biggest questions scientists have is why the fetus – whose gender has not been determined – remained in place after internal organs were regularly removed before mummification.

A scan of the mother revealed that a fetus was still in place in the womb. Warsaw Zombie Project

“All this discovery brought us to the question of why it was not removed,” Eismond said. “We do not know why he was left there. Maybe there was a religious reason. Maybe they thought the unborn child had no soul or that he would be safer in the next world. Or maybe it was because it was too hard to remove a children at that stage from the womb without causing serious harm “.

When Wyk-Rudzki first brought the mummy to Poland in the 19th Century, he suggested that it was found in the Royal tombs in Thebes.

But archaeologists are unsure of this or any of Mom’s origins.

Eismond explained: “We’re not sure if it ‘s true. It was quite common for people to give archaeologists a false origin to increase their value and significance because it looked better, so we have to be very “There is no reason to confirm such statements.”

The midwife may have been in the wrong grave, archaeologists believe. Warsaw Zombie Project

This may also go in part to explain why the mummy locked up in a tomb named after the priest.

“This is one of the most complex issues,” Eismond said. “We know that in ancient times coffins were reused. Sometimes graves were looted and stolen so that they could be used again.

“During the 18th and 19th centuries mummy tombs were looted and antiquity merchants stole valuables and were replacing bodies.”

The midwife, which is part of a collection owned by the University of Warsaw, has been on loan at the National Museum in Warsaw since 1917. Warsaw Zombie Project

According to Eismond, it is estimated that about 10% of the mummies in museum collections may actually be in the wrong coffins.

The team, which is investigating a collection of about 40 human and animal mummies, now hopes to take micro-body samples to prove a cause of death.