International
The Egyptian midwife was a pregnant woman, scientists discover in the world first
(CNN) An Egyptian zombie previously believed to be a priest has turned out to be a pregnant woman.
According to Marzena Oarek-Szilke, anthropologist and archaeologist from the Faculty of Archeology at the University of Warsaw, she and her colleagues had already summarized their research and were preparing to present their findings for publication.
She told the Polish state news agency PAP: “With my husband Stanisaw, an Egyptian archaeologist, we saw the last image and noticed a familiar image of the parents of three children in the womb of the deceased woman: a small leg.” .
Archaeologists from the Warsaw Mummy Project examine the mummy, previously thought to be a priest.
Warsaw Zombie Project
Wojtek Eismond, one of the three co-founders of the Warsaw Mummy Project, told CNN that the mummy was first brought to Poland in 1826 by Jan Wyk-Rudzki.
It was believed to be a woman at the time, but the appearance changed during the 1920s when an inscription on the sarcophagus was translated to reveal the name of an Egyptian priest, Hor-Djehuty. Although it belongs to the University of Warsaw, my mother has been on loan to the museum since 1917 where it was displayed.
During the study, the team uncovered some interesting data. Using computed tomography, which meant that mom’s bandages should not be removed, they discovered that the body had a delicate skeletal structure. The most detailed analysis convinced the researchers that the body was female as there was no sign of the penis. A 3D visualization of the body clearly showed long hair, curly and mummified breasts, according to the team.
Further investigations
The body was found to have a “delicate skeletal structure”, leading researchers to suspect it was a woman
Warsaw Zombie Project
Eismond told CNN that the woman is thought to have died between the ages of 20 and 30 and that the fetus would have been in the 26 to 30 week gestation period.
“We do not know the cause of death – he will be the subject of further investigation,” he said.
One of the biggest questions scientists have is why the fetus – whose gender has not been determined – remained in place after internal organs were regularly removed before mummification.
A scan of the mother revealed that a fetus was still in place in the womb.
Warsaw Zombie Project
“All this discovery brought us to the question of why it was not removed,” Eismond said. “We do not know why he was left there. Maybe there was a religious reason. Maybe they thought the unborn child had no soul or that he would be safer in the next world. Or maybe it was because it was too hard to remove a children at that stage from the womb without causing serious harm “.
When Wyk-Rudzki first brought the mummy to Poland in the 19th Century, he suggested that it was found in the Royal tombs in Thebes.
But archaeologists are unsure of this or any of Mom’s origins.
Eismond explained: “We’re not sure if it ‘s true. It was quite common for people to give archaeologists a false origin to increase their value and significance because it looked better, so we have to be very “There is no reason to confirm such statements.”
The midwife may have been in the wrong grave, archaeologists believe.
Warsaw Zombie Project
This may also go in part to explain why the mummy locked up in a tomb named after the priest.
“This is one of the most complex issues,” Eismond said. “We know that in ancient times coffins were reused. Sometimes graves were looted and stolen so that they could be used again.
“During the 18th and 19th centuries mummy tombs were looted and antiquity merchants stole valuables and were replacing bodies.”
The midwife, which is part of a collection owned by the University of Warsaw, has been on loan at the National Museum in Warsaw since 1917.
Warsaw Zombie Project
According to Eismond, it is estimated that about 10% of the mummies in museum collections may actually be in the wrong coffins.
The team, which is investigating a collection of about 40 human and animal mummies, now hopes to take micro-body samples to prove a cause of death.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]