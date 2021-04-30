The 12-year-old British girl who was trafficked to Syria and raped by ‘her husband’ is still stranded there, the charity says

Special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces are monitoring a Kurdish-run displaced camp for relatives of Islamic State jihadists. (AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of young British girls have been trafficked to Syria by Isis and are now stranded there, a report revealed today.

Nadia was 12 years old when she was taken to Syria by a male relative from the UK, according to human rights charity Reprieve.

Trafficked in Syria report tells how, while in Syria, Nadia was repeatedly raped, forced to marry at age 14, and gave birth to her first child by rape at age 15.

It reads: “Nadia was born and raised in England by British Pakistani parents. Women in the family were close, in part due to the dominant nature of male family members.

“In Syria, Nadia was arrested in a ‘hotel’ for unmarried women and girls. Her older sister tried to protect her by agreeing to marry, but this did not protect Nadia for long and at the age of 14 she was forced to marry.

Reprieve reports that in one camp alone 517 people, mostly children, died in 2019. (AFP)

“Nadia was repeatedly raped, assaulted and forcibly conceived and gave birth to her first child aged 15 years.

“Eventually, after years of home slavery and sexual exploitation, Nadia, her sister and mother managed to escape ISIS territory and cross to the north of the Kurdish-held country, where she is now arrested along with her son. small.”

Separate investigations reveal that most British women detained in Northeast Syria (NES) at least 63% are victims of trafficking.

This is based on evidence that these women were all subject to sexual exploitation and other forms, or were either transported to Syria as children; was forced to travel to Syria; or held and moving inside Syria against their will.

Some, like Nadia, were 12 years old when they were trafficked.

After years of exploitation, British women and their children managed to escape the territory of Isis and make their way to the part of the country held by the Kurdish authorities (AANES), where they are now detained indefinitely without charge or trials in desert camps, and are facing possible transfer to jurisdictions where they are at risk of torture and the death penalty.

Reprieve says: “The conditions in these camps are terrible.

“In one camp alone, 517 people, mostly children, died in 2019 and at least two British nationals died while in custody at the NES, including an infant.”

The report’s authors say that “the complex dynamics of the situation of British women and children detained in the NES can only be properly addressed by UK authorities only when families are repatriated to Britain and it is wrong to suggest that the UK abandon these victims of trafficking” .

They have asked the government to repatriate all British families back to the UK in order to effectively assess and investigate their status as victims of human trafficking and to conduct an independent investigation into the failure to protect vulnerable individuals from trafficking by Isis.

