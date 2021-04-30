Xi Jinping sends message to Modi, offers support and help to Chinas





China-made anti-pandemic materials are entering India at a faster pace to help India fight the epidemic, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering support to China in dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Mr Xis’s message, the first such communication known between the two leaders after the pandemic crisis and recent years of the border, followed a message Thursday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his counterpart S. Jaishankar. “I am very concerned about the recent situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Government and people of India, Mr. Xi said in the message, shared by Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Twitter. “Humanity is a community with a common future. Only through solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world finally defeat the pandemic,” he added. The Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and assistance in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic. Mr Wang, the foreign minister, said on Thursday that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace to help India fight the epidemic. A large number of orders for oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical devices are in the process of being sourced from China. A first batch of 800 oxygen concentrators was shipped from Hong Kong earlier this week, and Mr. Sun, the Chinese envoy, said Thursday China had since April “supplied more than 5,000 fans, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21 , 48 million masks & about 3,800 tonnes of medicines in India according to Chinese customs data.These were purchased on a commercial basis. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday all social sectors in China are busy taking action to help India. “The Chinese Red Cross Association, local governments, many non-governmental organizations and Chinese enterprises are doing their best to collect urgently needed anti-epidemic supplies from India and deliver them to the Indian people as soon as possible. possible, he said. ” Chinese manufacturers of anti-epidemic supplies and medical devices compete at full-time speed to secure production. In the coming days, more anti-epidemic materials will be shipped to India. He said “air freight routes from China to India are functioning normally and in the last two weeks, a number of cargo flights from China to India remain in operation”. “Relevant Chinese authorities have secured and are facilitating customs clearance and transportation to India to transport liquid oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators and other materials from many cities in China,” he added. “China will continue to ensure the smooth operation of the materials export channel to India.” On Friday, China joined Australia to ban the return of its citizens to India. While there was no official announcement, Chinese citizens in India have been told that the health codes required by the Embassy in New Delhi to travel to China will no longer be issued. Last week, the Embassy in Delhi had set up new curbs banning transit through several countries, including Nepal, as there are no direct flights between India and China. Now, the issuance of health codes on the only transit routes allowed through Germany and Oman has also been temporarily suspended. Indian and foreign nationals based in India have been banned from traveling to China since November last year.

