SA just reached 300,000 vaccines at a slower rate than any neighboring country





Vaccinations at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg on April 8, 2021. (Photo by Deaan Vivier / Beeld / Gallo Images) With Covid-19 vaccines unused, South Africa just passed 300,000 doses delivered.

This comes in about half the dose of the coronavirus vaccine administered to one resident.

In regional terms, South Africa is last – a long way – in the speed of vaccine spread.

It is also significantly slower than other countries on the continent, and its BRICS counterparts.

A growing number of small island states have given at least one dose, on average, to each person within its borders.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za. With the use of Uninterrupted J&J vaccine, South Africa on Thursday hit a total of more than 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered. In a population measure widely used to compare vaccination rates across countries, which equates to 0.5 doses per 100 inhabitants – a slower rate than all of its neighbors and elected colleagues. South Africa remains far removed from other Brica countries with which it considers itself connected. In Brazil, the total administered doses come to more than 19 per 100 people, for Russia the number is over 13, and India is approaching 11 doses per 100 people. South Africa also ranks very low in regional and continental terms. Each neighboring country has administered more doses per person than South Africa, with Zimbabwe over 3 doses per 100 people, and Namibia slightly more than the vaccination rate in South Africa. Other countries on the mainland well beyond the vaccination line include Angola, Djibouti, Ghana and Senegal. A group of mostly small island states have formally administered at least one dose of vaccine per inhabitant. In most cases this means two doses for a large proportion of high-priority recipients, accompanied by rapid distribution of the first doses to the wider population. Vaccination rate for selected countries, from 30 April. Countries and territories that have officially exceeded one per person are: Gibraltar

Falkland Islands

Seychelles

Israeli

Palau

United Arab Emirates

St. Helena

Cayman Islands This list of countries that have reached 80 doses or more per 100 inhabitants also consists of island states: Ascent

Bermuda

Isle of Man

San Marino Excluding very small nations, the three developing nations have achieved more than 50 doses administered per 100 people: Bhutan, Chile, and Uruguay. (Compiled by Phillip de Wet) Get a daily news update on your mobile. Or get the best of our site posted by email to you Go to the front page of Business Insider for more stories.







