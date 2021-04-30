US in the news: Sequoia Financial Group concludes M&A deal





M&A Sequoia Financial Group The estate firm has merged with Wealthstone Advisors. The combined firm will be based in Akron, Ohio and will operate under the Sequoia brand. It will provide financial planning, asset management, asset management and business consulting services to clients and their families. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter and financial terms were not disclosed. Wealthstone directors Jim Wyland, Norm Cook, Brian Stertzer and Jack Zhang will become shareholders of Sequoia. Upon completion of the merger, Sequoia Financial Group will employ approximately 110 people and will have more than $ 7 billion ($ 5.02 billion, $ 5.78 billion) in assets. Sun Life Financiar The insurance firm has agreed to buy Pinnacle Care International, a U.S. medical intelligence and health insurance provider, for $ 85 million. Based in Maryland, PinnacleCare has more than 170 employees and 20 years of experience helping people have an initial or second medical opinion to make critical, informed decisions about handling complicated diagnoses. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2021. Wealth Growth Group The independent asset management firm has acquired Pillar Pacific Capital Management, a registered independent investment advisor (RIA) based in northern and southern California. Led by president and chief executive Mindy Ying, Pillar Pacific’s predecessor firm was founded in 1993 by its current chief investment officer, Arthur French. Ying will continue with the Wealth Improvement Group as managing director and senior vice president and financial advisor, and the Frenchman will become the research firm’s director and senior portfolio manager. The internship will do business as a Wealth Growth Group. The firm has seven financial advisors, who provide investment management, financial planning and asset management services to individuals with high net worth, multi-generational families and selected institutions in the US, Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in June. Creative planning The RIA firm has acquired Castle Fortune Advisors. Castle was founded in 1973 by Gary Pittsford, the first president of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisers (Napfa). With offices in Indianapolis and Naperville, Illinois, Castle specializes in serving small family businesses and has clients located in all 50 states. People move First Bank of the Republic The private bank and asset management company has hired a seven-member team led by Ed Wentzheimer in New York City. Wentzheimer was appointed managing director and asset manager. Howard Horowitz, Jeffrey Rozenberg and Michael Yeung were each appointed senior vice president and asset manager. Sebastian Komuda was appointed vice president and asset manager. Amanda Ricchiuti was appointed Director of Customer Relationships and Lauren Murphy joined as Senior Customer Service Associate. They are joined by Morgan Stanley. The private bank has also hired Dan Jennings as managing director and asset manager. UBS Private Asset Management The asset manager has hired a team of three in his operation in Florida. Led by financial advisors Doris Neyra and Melissa Van Putten-Henderson, the team also includes relationship manager Gina Jamurath. They are joined by Wells Fargo. Rockefeller Capital Management The financial advisory firm has hired a team in its operation of private property. The team is led by John Low, who will serve as managing director and private wealth advisor, and will include Kristen Palazeti, vice president and private wealth advisor, Jennifer Byrne, vice president and client relations manager, and Tori Torango, client associate . Coury company The Multi-Family Office has hired Sam Delestienne as managing director of business advisors and Thomas Deutsch as managing director of private property. Delestienne was recently Vice President of Corporate Development at Wabtec Corporation. Deutsch spent more than 15 years managing portfolio and investment research at Neuberger Berman, Lehman Brothers and Matrix Private Capital Group. RBC Asset Management The asset manager has hired a team of financial advisers at his office in Jericho. The MMC Group is joined by Merrill Lynch and consists of: Michael Meehan, senior vice president and financial advisor;

Michael Meyers, vice president and financial advisor;

Kevin Clark, vice president and financial advisor; AND

Lori Battista, old client associate. Raymond James The financial services firm has hired financial advisers Chuck Rebhan, Kevin Maher, Edward Lombard and Gregory Lowder in Jacksonville, Florida. Rebhan, Maher, Lombard and Lowder join Raymond James of American Financial Services. They join the Agility Wealth Management team. KeyCorp Joe Skarda has joined the bank as president of KeyBank Wealth Management. Prior to joining Key, he held a position at JP Morgan Chase, most recently serving as managing director and head of the bank’s US central asset management division.













