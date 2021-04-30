US News and World Report rank Iowa’s top public schools





Decorah has the best public high school in Iowa, according to latest rankings from US News & World Report. The magazine ranked more than 24,000 schools based on their performance in state assessments and how well they prepare students for college. Decorah High School was ranked 634th nationally to top Iowa, followed by Pleasant Valley (646 nationally), Iowa City West (799) and West Des Moines Valley (1,193). . Ames, which US News & World Report ranked as Iowa’s best high school for the past two years, is fifth (1,431). All academic states of the Des Moines 2020 register Among Decorah scores, she was ranked highest nationally, in 88th place, in math and reading skills and performance. Both categories classify high schools based on student scores on state academic tests, with the latter based in part on student performance from unserved communities. Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, received the nation’s highest ranking, followed by Magnet Academic High School in North Charleston, South Carolina, and Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno, Nevada. Fifteen Iowa high schools rank in the top 3,000 schools in the country, up from 22 last year. Top 10: Best U.S. High Schools News and World Report in Iowa 1. Dekora National ranking: 634 Graduation rate: 96% College readiness: 31.5 Registration: 592 2. Pleasant valley National ranking: 646 Graduation rate: 97% College readiness: 34.9 Registration: 1,414 3. Iowa City West National ranking: 799 Graduation rate: 95% College readiness: 53.0 Registration: 1,515 4. West Des Moines Valley National ranking: 1,193 Graduation rate: 97% College readiness: 42.6 Registration: 2,032 5. Ames National ranking: 1,431 Graduation rate: 96% College readiness: 36.9 Registration: 1,384 6. Maquoketa Valley National ranking: 1,755 Graduation rate: 100% College readiness: 10.4 Registration: 204 7. Williamsburg National ranking: 1,821 Graduation rate: 98% College readiness: 29 Registration: 347 8. Gilbert National ranking: 1,901 Graduation rate: 98% College readiness: 24.4 Registration: 484 9. Ankeny Centennial National ranking: 1,914 Graduation rate: 97% College readiness: 25.8 Registration: 1,230 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy National ranking: 1,957 Graduation rate: 92% College readiness: 37.7 Registration: 1,842 Robin Opsahl covers the most fashionable news for the Registry. Their arrival at [email protected] or 515-284-8051.

