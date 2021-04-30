International
Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 45
Israeli medical workers on Friday demanded the identification of many of the 45 people killed to death within a day at an overcrowded religious festival, where some of the victims went unnoticed until the PA system made a call to disperse.
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at the Galilean tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai the wise of the 2nd century for Lag B’Omer’s annual commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.
Witnesses spoke to see a “pyramid” of people who were asphyxiated or trampled on a stamped through a passage about 3 feet (10 feet) wide. Doctors said the victims, including children, were concentrated in the men’s section of the gender-divided festival.
Crowds had filled the slopes of Mount Meron in northern Israel in defiance of warnings to maintain social distance against the spread of COVID-19.
Israel will hold a day of mourning Sunday with flags lowered to half-staff in all public buildings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced after a visit to the country.
By late Friday afternoon, most of the dead had not yet been identified and police asked family members to provide photographs and personal information of those who attended the festival and were still missing to assist in the process.
A U.S. Embassy spokesman said he was working with Israeli authorities to verify reports that U.S. citizens were among the dead and wounded.
Videos posted on social media showed ultra-orthodox men crashing desperately through gaps in torn corrugated iron sheets to escape crushing. The bodies lay in stretchers in a corridor, covered with foil blankets.
“There was a kind of riot, police, screaming, a big mess, and after half an hour it looked like a scene of a suicide bomb attack, lots of people coming out of there on stretchers,” said 19-year-old festival goer Hayim Cohen. .
“We were going inside to dance and other things and suddenly we saw paramedics from the MDA (ambulance service) running, like mid-CPR for children,” 36-year-old pilgrim Shlomo Katz told Reuters.
An injured man lying on a hospital bed described to reporters how the clash began when a string of people in front of the enraged crowd simply collapsed.
‘PEOPLE DIE BEFORE MY EYES’
“A pyramid formed on top of each other. People were piling on top of each other. I was in the second row. People in the first row – I saw people dying before my eyes,” he said.
People who stayed on stage overnight asked how the situation got out of control so quickly, even though he had been worried about security risks at the annual event for years.
The Justice Ministry said investigators would look into whether there had been any police misconduct related to the tragedy.
About a decade ago a government oversight report found errors in the management of festival facilities, including ownership and a “systematic failure” in maintenance that could endanger visitors. It was not immediately known if steps had been taken to rectify the situation after the report.
A police spokesman said Friday the overall capacity on Mount Meron was similar to previous years, but that this time the fire zones were split as a COVID-19 precaution. This may have created sudden suffocation in foot traffic, Israeli media said.
Netanyahu said one of the “worst disasters” in Israel’s history had occurred and promised a full investigation to ensure it would not happen again.
The United States and the European Union offered their condolences.
Helicopters transported injured people to hospitals and the military said search-and-rescue troops were mixed.
As the site cleared, rescue workers collapsed against the railings, some crying as their colleagues comforted them.
As rescue workers tried to evacuate the victims, police closed the scene and ordered the collectors to withdraw. The Ministry of Transport stopped road works in the area to allow many ambulances and pilgrim buses to move unhindered.
The tomb of Mount Meron is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and is an annual pilgrimage site. The event was one of the largest rallies in Israel since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.
Private fires on Mount Meron were stopped last year due to coronavirus restrictions. But blocking measures were eased this year amid Israel’s rapid vaccination program COVID-19 which has seen more than 54% of the population fully vaccinated.
