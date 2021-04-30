New broadcast bill can fix all your posts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, experts say – National

Recent government changes to the bill aimed at modernizing the Canadian Broadcasting Act could extend the regulation to everything Canadians post on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

The bill, in its current state, would turn the YouTube video of a children’s soccer game, or the Instagram wrapper you posted at your brunch, into a program that could be regulated by Canadian Commissions Radio and Telecommunication (CRTC) rules.

“Post your Facebook post. Sigh your tweet. These are your cat videos. “These are your pictures of children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren and things like that,” said Peter Menzies, a former CRTC vice president and former newspaper publisher.

“What it means is that someone will look at it, from the government, or from a government regulator, and will be able to order it removed if they find it does not fit whatever goals they have.”

The story goes down the ad

One purpose of the proposed law is to provide major online broadcasting services to contribute to the “creation, production and discovery of Canadian content,” according to Camille Gagn-Raynauld, a spokeswoman for the Canadian Minister of Heritage.

“The bill specifically targets professional series, movies and music. Ensuring that major broadcasters, online or offline, contribute to our broadcasting system is an essential element in asserting our cultural sovereignty in English, French and indigenous languages, “she explained.

















1:13

Liberals propose new Canadian Broadcasting Act rules for online platforms





Liberals propose new Canadian Broadcasting Act rules for online broadcasting platforms November 3, 2020



More broadly, the bill aims to modernize the Broadcasting Act to reflect the fact that Canadians consume things like music and movies differently nowadays – often using streaming services or social media.

By bringing platforms like YouTube and Netflix under the Law, they will be forced to pay a portion of their revenue to the Canada Media Fund, which funds Canadian programming, and will be forced to make Canadian content more visible on their platforms.

The story goes down the ad

Initially, the law excluded user-created content from the regulation, so that videos you post are not subject to Canadian rules for broadcasters, such as those that Global News must follow.

But on Friday, the government decided to take that provision from the bill.

The effect of the removal is to take the position that all user-generated content, all TikTok videos, Instagram uploads, YouTube videos and the like, all that content is subject to CRTC regulation, explained Michael Geist, who holds Chair of Canadian Internet Research and Electronic Commerce Law at the University of Ottawa.

Currently, the CRTC dictates a certain percentage of television programs and radio music must be Canadian content.

This bill will extend those rules to social media – so the TikTok algorithm may be required to offer more Canadian videos, or YouTube may need to recommend artists like Arcade Fire and Arkells.

Read more: Netflix broadcasters push politicians into specific visions for sweeping regulation changes

Current legislation extends these requirements to individual users as well.

“Putting CRTC on top of the whole… internet, I mean, is the same as putting a logging company on top of the Big Bear Rainbow Forest,” Menzies said.

The story goes down the ad

“It will not end well.”

And while the government insists individual Canadians will not back down before the regulator to make up for Shania Twain’s absence from their playlists, there is still a big issue with the legislation, according to experts: platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will hold accountable. to ensure that the content it uploads meets those CRTC rules.

Social media companies (would) be legally responsible for all of these videos that users post as if they were broadcasting programs in some way, explained Emily Laidlaw, a chair of research in Canada in cyber security law at the University of Calgary.

Trends Death due to COVID-19 parties could lead to murder charges, experts warn

The CRA tax registration portal hits issues days ahead of schedule

Read more: Liberals propose new rules for streaming platforms like Netflix, Spotify

She warned that if these changes pass, social media giants could simply leave.

They will either fix this a lot or get out of the market. Canada is not exactly a big market for them, so I would not be surprised if there is a significant return from social media, Laidlaw said.

Menzies agreed that the bill could push companies to play with the exit from the Canadian market.

“Any company, when faced with uncertainty or what they may believe is unfair treatment or inappropriate treatment or even unconstitutional treatment, I mean, companies sit down and they develop opportunities,” he said.

The story goes down the ad

“I’m pretty sure this is one of the options on the table.”

Despite concerns from experts, the government is not worried about the possibility of these companies leaving Canadians behind.

“There is no realistic scenario where Canadians are banned from the platforms,” ​​Gagn-Raynauld said.

“The change to remove section 4.1 would allow CRTC to potentially seek contributions from platforms that handle professional content, such as YouTube. All major foreign companies have informed us that they intend to comply with the laws and regulations of this country. ”

















2:36

Petition for the creation of a support fund for Canadian musicians





Petition for the creation of a support fund for Canadian musicians February 15, 2021



Global News contacted YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to ask if the latest bill change could force them out of the Canadian market. The companies did not answer this question directly.

Like many, we were surprised to see the Heritage Committee extend the Bill C-10 to include social media and user uploading services and applications, a Google spokesperson who owns YouTube wrote in an email statement.

The story goes down the ad

This potentially extends the regulation of CRTC to all audio and audio-visual content on the internet, which has profound implications not only for social media, but for virtually all websites, podcasting, web hosting and much more.

The company said YouTube remains concerned about the unintended consequences of the bill.

Until we see the final legislation, we can not predict or comment on the breadth of impacts on YouTube and our users, the spokesman wrote.

Facebook gave an equally vague answer when asked directly if they would consider an exit from the Canadian market – but they did not rule it out.

We have not yet had a chance to fully review the changes, a Facebook company spokeswoman wrote in an email statement.

We know that creating rules to govern online speech is a complex and important job and we look forward to being consulted as the government develops their plans. ”

















3:06

Music fans feel mixed like Neil Young, other artists sell song rights





Music fans feel mixed like Neil Young, other artists sell song rights on January 10, 2021



For Canadian musicians, however, the legislation is facing an issue they say needs to be addressed.

The story goes down the ad

Global platforms like Spotify have been incredible for many Canadian artists and it is important to maintain the level of play, said Andrew Cash, a former NDP MP who now serves as president and CEO of the Independent Canadian Music Association.

















3:20

Instagram reveals new security features





Instagram reveals its new security features March 18, 2021



He added that many companies are “paying” artists. The issue at hand, on the contrary, is about ensuring the same rules that apply to all platforms, according to Cash. If the government had not removed the part of the bill that excluded user-generated content, Cash said, social media companies would have been left out of the new rules. “Basically, what is happening here is that the rules that will apply to something like Spotify or Apple Music should apply to YouTube as well. And that is the issue, “said Cash. He said he believes the legislation is “trying to clarify” the gray areas of the music broadcasting world.

It has never been too easy to live in art, of course. But it is much harder when the playing field is not equal and chips are piled up against you. I think if the playing field equals, you will see the market change. And our feeling is that it will change for the better.

The story goes down the ad

He said he supports the legislation as it is now, despite concerns voiced by social media companies.

Music a great way to get rich, but a ghastly place to make a living, Cash said.

And I think the C-10 has the potential to bring us closer to a place where it is a better place to live.