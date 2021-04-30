Second 2021 Gwinnett Good Taste combines family and international tastes | tidings

Gwinnett Daily Post and Good Taste Gwinnett introducing Jackson EMC sponsor again invited the community to cook along with some of the best chefs from restaurants and food establishments in and around Gwinnett County on Thursday as the second and final spring event ended.
The next event will return live at 6pm on Thursday, October 14th, at the Infinite Energy Forum, which will be complete with live tasting from some of your favorite dining establishments.
Last year, the live event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Look for more updates GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
Rico World Cuisine 4:49
Publix Platform Cooking School 18:11
Here’s a look at the recipes that were introduced Thursday night:
Bananas stir with Filipino twist
Chef Rico at the Rico World Cuisine in Buford started the event with a banana, but with a twist. He was joined in the kitchen by his mother, who is originally from the Philippines.
“We like traditional cozy food flavors, but we like to give it a little international twist so it’s not just Filipino food,” Chef Rico said. “We always like to joke and say everything, from Asian to tea, so we have dishes inspired from all sides.”
To stir fried bananas with a Filipino twist, you will need fresh bananas, preserved dried fruit, palm sugar instead of coffee, coconut milk, butter and freshly integrated white coconut.
Start by placing half of a banana split in half in a lumpia wrapper and add a little water and flour to laminate everything together. Then roll and fry until it takes on a golden color and the banana is slightly cooked.
After that, you will make a sauce from cloves, which is very sweet and can sometimes even be used to replace meat, said Chef Rico. Add butter and sugar to make a kind of caramel. After that, add jackfruit as well as sugar cane spirits and coconut milk to give the sauce a little thickness and body.
When the sauce is ready, place enough on top of the banana so that each bite gets a taste. Add grated coconut to taste, and Chef Rico said you won’t miss the ice cream either.
“This is really, just a quick take on the banana boost,” said Chief Rico. “Something a little different. I hope you like it.”
Rustic raspberry and peach biscuits
Chef LB with the Publix Platform Cooking School in Alpharetta walked us through a pie but without a pie shell. This rustic raspberry and peach biscuit is just sweet to dip into something like yogurt or eat alone.
“It’s not too sweet but it’s sweet,” said director Anthony Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director of the Aurora Theater in Lawrenceville. “This is how I like a pie. Bring There are those almonds that bring a lot of flavor, and the peaches and raspberries go so well together. And the bottom is perfectly caramelized the way you wanted it.”
The first thing you will need for this recipe is the dough. Chef LB said this is actually one of the easiest doughs to make. Basically just toss butter, trim and water with a little flour, and just grab it and cool it. However, if you do not want to do this, he joked that you can buy Publix pie dough in the cooling section and tell people you made it yourself.
When the dough is ready, roll it out on both sides until it is about half an inch to a quarter of an inch thick. OK ok if it breaks. Chef LB said this is supposed to happen with cold dough, plus it is supposed to be a rustic biscuit.
Then add almond flour at the bottom so it can be caramelized, followed by peaches and raspberries or any fruit that is in season, such as apples in the fall. Remember that the fruit will be cooked. Fold everything in towards yourself, but leave an opening at the top. Put the biscuit in a pan, wash it with egg wash, add sugar turbinado and place in the oven. Add the almonds towards the bottom so that they do not burn. And you are done.
Edee chef at Edee’s Place BBQ in Dacula believes that “if there is love in the kitchen, there is love in the food.”
And that’s exactly the touch he puts on all of his dishes, including his spare ribs. To begin, Chief Edee said he would use spare ribs cut in the St. Louis style. Louis for “a nice square cut.” Then, be generous with spices, taking care to insert it in all corners.
Once the ribs are pre-set, Chief Edee took them out to the smokehouse named Big Darlene and placed them on high heat (350-375 degrees). Slow it down at the end to make sure they will fall off the bone. You will know they are ready when you cut into a piece and there is a ring on the outside.
“These are melted in your perfect mouth, and the spicy BBQ sauce there, I absolutely love it,” Rodriguez said.
Chef Edee comes from a unique background that led him to the full circle where it is today. He said he grew up with his family in the kitchen, so after serving five and a half years in the U.S. Marine Corps and a small culinary school, he returned to the kitchen.
The Edee Place started with a simple smoker and an umbrella, then expanded to include a food truck, and later into what is now known as the Edee Place and the Edee Shack.
Chopped pork chop with mashed potatoes
Chef Elijah showed us how to make this weekend special at McCray’s Tavern in Downtown Lawrenceville chop pork with garlic mashed potatoes.
Start by marinating a piece of thick pork and an inch in a cup of oil, pepper, fresh garlic and salt and pepper for at least two hours. Then bake it on the grill for two minutes on each side, place in a pan over medium heat for one minute on each side and finish in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Meanwhile, boil your potatoes, drain them and mix in a cup of butter, fresh parsley, a teaspoon of onion powder and a teaspoon of garlic powder. You can whip them with a whip and add heavy body cream as well as salt and pepper.
To fill it all, pour half a cup of honey into a pan, caramelize and mix with a little BBQ sauce. Specials will be available Friday through Sunday.
The Local Republic is celebrating 10 years that it is in downtown Lawrenceville. For this recipe, Chef Julian teaches us how to make coconut curry salmon over beans and a fennel and apple salad at home.
He said to start with a hot pan. Saute your salmon with salt and pepper and place on the skin side of the pan to make it crispy. Cook the salmon almost three-quarters of the way from one side before turning it over and lower the heat to a high medium so that it does not burn.
While the beans are boiling in water, in another hot pan make the sauce by mixing coconut milk with turmeric, other spices and garlic. Bring it to a boil and add heavy cream and butter to give it a sweet, rich flavor. Rodriguez said the sauce makes the dish sing.
For the salad, mix the apple, dill pieces for color, salt and pepper, olive oil lemon juice and home-made pepper vinegar.
“It has been an absolutely wonderful journey to be here, to be part of Lawrenceville, to be part of the Aurora Theater,” said Local Republic Co-owner Ben Bailey. “It just was amazing. I like being in Lawrenceville and being part of the community here.”